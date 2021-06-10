Bologno named VP of physician practice and ambulatory services at Cape Regional Health System

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System has announced the appointment of Annie Bologno as vice president of physician practice and ambulatory services effective July 5. Annie earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from Montclair State University.

“On behalf of the Cape Regional Health System team, I would like to congratulate Annie on her promotion to vice president of physician practice and ambulatory services,” stated Mark Gill, chief financial officer, Cape Regional Health System. “Annie has been a valued and respected leader at Cape Regional for over 18 years serving most recently as director of physician integration at Cape Regional Physicians Associates.”