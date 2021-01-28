Boats Sink for Science: New Artificial Reef Is Fish and Wind Research Project at Stockton

Evert said this sinking is a rare opportunity to follow a reef from its inception. Most wrecks have been there for 50 or 100 years. Stockton’s program will utilize a combination of multibeam sonar and remotely operated vehicles to acoustically map and observe the site.

“Over time, it is possible that we may be able to use the information to acoustically quantify fish use of these habitats,” Evert said.

Some of the fish of interest to fishermen, like tautog and sea bass, are difficult to quantify around submerged structures, Evert said. “Fisheries science is beginning to look at acoustics to contribute to stock assessment data.”

Bill Figley, retired reef coordinator for the New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife, and John Lewis, president of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association, watched the reefing process go down from the deck of the R/V Petrel.

Figley said the reefs give fish a reason to stay along our coast.

“The biggest problem we face off New Jersey is global warming, and the fish are moving north. Sea bass and fluke in particular are moving north. By building the reefs, it’s going to help,” said Figley.