Blessing of the Waters ceremony

Fishermans Memorial

The Fisherman’s Memorial on Missouri Ave in Cape May, host a statute and memorial wall etched with the names of local fishermen who have lost their lives at sea. The statue is a fisherman’s wife with two children facing east looking out over Cape May Harbor, waiting for their loved ones safe return from the sea.

 Dale Gerhard, The Press archive

CAPE MAY — The annual Blessing of the Waters ceremony has been revived and is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2.

Back in 2008, the first ever Harbor Fest initiated a new tradition which held that the ceremony was to be held annually at Cape May’s Fisherman’s Memorial, located at Missouri Avenue and the Harbor. Simply called the “Blessing of the Waters,” this ceremony was intended first and foremost to commemorate those Cape May fishermen who had lost their lives in pursuit of their chosen vocation, and whose names are thus engraved on the tablets located at the memorial.

Secondly, the ceremony offers up prayers for a safe and successful fishing season. Conducted by local clergy, usually with the accompaniment of the Coast Guard Recruit band or sometimes simply a bugler or bagpiper, the Blessing of the Waters is a time for solemn reflection and remembrance. It also hopes to offer closure to those families who have lost a loved one to the sea. In addition to a brief ecumenical reading, the ceremony includes a wreath laying and playing of “Taps” by a Coast Guard bugler.

This year, the Blessing of the Waters event commences at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2. There is no cost to attend the ceremony, although donations to support the upkeep of the memorial are always welcome.

Questions and input pertaining to the ceremony should be directed to Cape May's Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan at 609-408-6995 or email ssheehan@capemaycity.com.

