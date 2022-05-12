Birdhouses and bird feeders, spring is here!

It is an exciting time of year for birds and bird lovers, there is so much to do and see for both. Birds are actively looking for nest material and food, and we have the opportunity to witness all that goes on in our yards. To support the birds that make our yards their home we wanted to share some suggestions for nest boxes and feeders.

Birdhouses, also known as nest boxes, provide valuable homes for new bird families and a great opportunity for birdwatchers.

Here a few key things to know about how you can provide birds a welcoming home in your yard.

Different birds prefer different hole opening sizes, but as a general point of reference no larger than 1¼ inches. This will allow bluebirds, chickadees, wrens to enter but keep out invasive, non-native species such as English house sparrows.

Houses should be made of wood, not plastic or metal. Wood allows moisture/heat to escape.

Avoid painting with bright colors and use either natural wood or neutral colors that birds will gravitate to more easily.

Avoid a perch near the entry hole. This only makes it easier for a predator to get in.

If possible, mount the nest box so the entry hole faces slightly downward to keep wind/rain out.

Different species prefer nest boxes at different heights, so be sure to research information on birds you want to attract.

Nest boxes should be cleaned of nesting material after the young have fledged, as this helps encourage another brood. For example, bluebirds and robins can have multiple broods in one season.

At the end of nesting season, clean out the nesting box again. They can be left up all year since some birds (and small mammals) will use them for shelter in cold months.

Feeders provide support to the birds and non stop action for us to watch them.

Locate feeders at different heights to attract different species of birds.

Locate feeders near trees and bushes, to help birds feel safe. However, also locate feeders far enough away from structures so squirrels can’t leap onto them.

Offer a variety of seeds in different feeder types to attract more species, black oil sunflower and niger seed being top favorites.

Provide suet only during cooler months, because in hot weather it can turn rancid. You can find commercial suet containing red pepper to deter squirrels and chipmunks.

A fun, kid-friendly, cost-saving feeder option is to smear nut butter onto a large pine cone, then roll it in cornmeal. Be sure to use all natural nut butter.

Feeders on poles with cone-shaped baffles can help deter (not eliminate) squirrels and chipmunks.

If feeding hummingbirds, only use four parts boiled water to one part granulated sugar, completely dissolved. Red food coloring is not needed and is harmful. Feeders MUST be washed every few days (if not daily) in summer to clean away harmful mold, bacteria and dead insects.

Clean all seed feeders at least twice per year, more often if possible. Birds spread diseases among their species just like humans do.

Offering birds water will help attract them to your yard to quench their thirst and for bathing. Water vessels must be cleaned frequently because of bacteria, algae, mold, droppings and dead insects.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, cats are the number one killer of wild birds. If you want pet cats, they should be an indoor pet only. Feral cats should not be encouraged to stay near your property either.

For more information, organizations with great resources for all things birds, visit audubon.org and birds.cornell.edu.

Hope you have success with bird families this season!

Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.