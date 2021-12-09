Bill Yoh appointed to the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Cape Regional Health System has announced the appointment of Bill Yoh to the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees. Yoh recently completed a six-year term as board chair of The Haverford School, one of the largest independent schools in the United States.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Yoh to the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees,” stated Garry Gilbert, chairman. “Bill’s diversified leadership experience in business, workforce recruitment and community-based organizations will greatly benefit Cape Regional Health System as we continue to grow and expand to provide exceptional healthcare to the Cape May County community.”

Yoh is chairman of Yoh Integrated Workforce Solutions and co-owner of Day & Zimmermann, Yoh’s parent company. His prior experience includes president of Yoh and chief customer officer of Day & Zimmerman. He also previously served as chairman of the American Staffing Association, which represents the $150 billion U.S. Staffing industry. Yoh has served on various other for-profit and not-for-profit boards.