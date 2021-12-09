 Skip to main content
Bill Yoh appointed to the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees
Bill Yoh appointed to the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees

Bill Yoh headshot Nov 2018.jpg

Cape Regional Health System announces the appointment of Bill Yoh to the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees.

 Susan G. Staeger, provided

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Cape Regional Health System has announced the appointment of Bill Yoh to the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees. Yoh recently completed a six-year term as board chair of The Haverford School, one of the largest independent schools in the United States.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Yoh to the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees,” stated Garry Gilbert, chairman. “Bill’s diversified leadership experience in business, workforce recruitment and community-based organizations will greatly benefit Cape Regional Health System as we continue to grow and expand to provide exceptional healthcare to the Cape May County community.”

Yoh is chairman of Yoh Integrated Workforce Solutions and co-owner of Day & Zimmermann, Yoh’s parent company. His prior experience includes president of Yoh and chief customer officer of Day & Zimmerman. He also previously served as chairman of the American Staffing Association, which represents the $150 billion U.S. Staffing industry. Yoh has served on various other for-profit and not-for-profit boards.

Yoh’s expertise includes family business governance and succession, as Day & Zimmermann is one of the largest family business in the United States as ranked by Forbes. He and his wife own and operate Go Fish Mini Golf in Avalon, further connecting him to the Cape May County business community. Yoh is also an award-winning author.

Yoh holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business. He is currently pursuing a Master’s in ministry and theology at Villanova University. He enjoys reading, playing guitar, and spending time on the water. He and his family live outside Philadelphia, as well as in Avalon.

