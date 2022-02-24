Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties seeks male mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is in the midst of a “60 Bigs in 60 Days” volunteer recruitment campaign. While the agency is seeking both male and female volunteers through their recruitment efforts, they have an urgent need to engage more male volunteers to become mentors for boys currently waiting to be matched.

Nationally, 66% of youth on the waiting list for Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations are boys, but only 36% of volunteer mentors are men.

“We have so many amazing young boys in our program who have such great potential. All they need is someone to help bring it out in them,” says Executive Director Sarah Roorda. “Our one-to-one matches truly have a positive impact on our littles. Having a mentor in our program makes a huge difference in a youth’s social life, academic outlook, skill set, and hope for the future. That’s a big deal!”

Male mentors can get involved in the agency’s community-based or sports buddies programs. The volunteers commit to spending time with their little twice a month and do activities together out in the community, like going to the park, playing sports, and learning new skills. The main focus of these programs is spending time together to talk and build meaningful relationships, as well as creating and developing a one-to-one mentoring relationship between the big and little.

Visit www.BeBigSouthJersey.org or call 609-573-5029 ext. 12 to get involved and become a Big mentor today.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, a nonprofit organization, has been helping children for over 55 years. Big Brothers Big Sisters believes that all children should be able to achieve success in life. Its mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs help children to achieve proven positive outcomes including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships. To become a volunteer big or for more information call 609-573-5029 or visit www.bbbsatlanticcape.org.