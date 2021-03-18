BHHS Fox & Roach congratulates Cape May County Agents of the Month

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, salutes sales associates in the Cape May County offices for being the office leaders for the month of February.

Avalon office

Jack Vizzard has been recognized for listings, volume and units. Vizzard, who has been licensed since 2007, is a resident of Avalon and a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle Award.

Ocean City Ninth Street office

The Halliday Real Estate Group has been recognized for listings, volume and units. Halliday has been licensed since 2012. He is a resident of Ocean City.

Ocean City 109 34th Street office

The Mark Grimes team has been recognized for listings. Grimes is a resident of Seaville.

The Cheryl Huber team has been recognized for volume and units. Huber has been licensed since 1992 and is a resident of Ocean City.

Sea Isle City office

Tracey Yarborough has been recognized for listings. She has been licensed since 2020 and is a resident of Chesterbrook.

Mike Ternosky has been recognized for volume and units. He has been licensed since 1973.