Beachcomber Camping Resort Presents $11,900 to Benefit Cancer Services at Cape Regional Health System

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Tammy and Ken Gomez, owners of Beachcomber Camping Resort in Cape May, recently presented a check for $11,900 to benefit cancer services at Cape Regional Medical Center. Accepting the check on behalf of Cape Regional Health System were Joanne Carrocino, president and CEO, Cape Regional Health System, and Thomas Piratzky, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation.

“The Gomez family and Beachcomber Camping Resort would like to thank all of the Beachcomber Campers for their ongoing and continued support. Without them, none of this would have been possible. Our summer golf cart raffle was hugely successful this year,” stated Tammy Gomez. “With the help of our exciting annual 'fun-raisers' over the years, Beachcomber Camping Resort and the Brodesser/Gomez family have donated over $510,000 to Cape Regional’s Cancer Center.”

optional trim

“Cape Regional Health System is grateful to Beachcomber Camping Resort for their decades-long partnership in the battle against cancer. The Gomez/Brodesser family is committed to the fight against cancer and to the health and wellness of the Cape May County community,” stated Carrocino. “On behalf of the entire Cape Regional Health System team and our community, thank you so very much!”