Bald Eagles in New Jersey

One very early morning this winter, I was driving down a road in Galloway Township and looked across a field to see a bald eagle perched on a fence post. Of course I had to pull over and marvel at such a sight. Huge, majestic, America’s pride, a testament to conservation efforts. On my way home later that day, there were two in the same field! They were feeding on a deer carcass.

I remember a time in my life when it was impossible to see a bald eagle. But today, you are more likely than ever to see one. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Division of Fish and Wildlife recently released their Bald Eagle Report for 2021. Out of 247 monitored nests, 222 were active and produced 296 eaglets. For comparison, in 1970 there was only one active bald eagle nest in the entire state. Yes, you read that correctly — one.

By the 1930’s, bald eagle populations in the United States were declining due to their perceived predatory relationship to game and farm animals. They were aggressively hunted because people thought they were a danger to farm animals, which is not true. A bald eagle diet is almost entirely composed of fish, with a mix of other small animals such as ducks and turtles.

Another devastating hit to the bald eagle population was the widespread use of the pesticide dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane, better known as DDT. This pesticide caused thinning of the eggshells which in turn caused reproductive failure.

DDT use was banned by 1972. Habitat restoration and management plans were instituted, along with endangered and threatened species law enforcement. Monitoring and research increased, which gathered data to better inform protection efforts. Public awareness educated people to the dangers of pesticides and herbicides, the need for habitat conservation, and the innate joy that nature provides.

Even with these successful endeavors, bald eagles still face many threats. They are very susceptible to disturbance, so laws and monitoring will always be needed to give them the wide berth of critical habitat necessary. According to the NJDEP bald eagle report, bald eagles recovered from the wild last year suffered such maladies and trauma as vehicle impacts, electrocution, territorial fighting, and lead toxicosis. Those are dangers that will only increase over time as both human and bald eagle populations expand.

By March and April, eagle nests will be very active with adults flying frequently in search of food to feed their eaglets. There are multiple live web cams that you can search for online, such as the one at Duke Farms near Princeton, New Jersey. You can also take a short trip over to Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Galloway Township for a very good chance to see bald eagles flying over or even diving for fish. Keep looking up!

