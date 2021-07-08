Bad Rules of Thumb

On an almost daily basis, I hear clients reference or read an article that is simply based on bad advice. I was prompted to write an article on this topic after reading one last week that discussed using the following “rule of thumb” to determine the percentage of stocks you should have in your portfolio: Subtract your age from 100 and allocate this percentage to stocks. My industry is famous for trying to simplify or come up with rules of thumb to make investing easier. The reality is that most of these rules of thumb are simply bad advice. Applying the “100 minus your age” strategy to a 30-year-old means they should have 30% of their assets invested in bonds. This is bad advice for a 30-year-old. No 30-year-old needs 30% of their portfolio that is intended for retirement invested in bonds. If they are intending to retire at age 65, that’s a 35-year time horizon and bonds would only be a drag on performance for someone with that long of a time horizon. If you’re going to worry about fees or taxes, then you should also be concerned with maximizing your return as well. While this rule of thumb might work at older ages (though I’d argue that point), it absolutely isn’t true for younger investors. Given that we will soon be moving into a rising interest rate cycle, bonds should not be expected to return anywhere near what they have for the last 30 years.
The 4% rule. Many years ago a study was done to see what an institution could safely spend and not run out of money (I’m oversimplifying things here). The result was 4%. The problem however is that this was not intended to be translated to individuals who unlike institutions don’t have a constant spending pattern. Unfortunately, however, retirees have adopted the 4% rule and often follow it. The whole reason 4% was ever established as the guideline from the study is because of sequence of return risk. This is the risk of a bad market decline coupled with withdrawals in the early years of retirement. A bad market in the early years of retirement can mean a higher likelihood of running out of money in retirement. If you are able to mitigate sequence of return risk, you could likely spend a little more than 4% per year and still be just fine in retirement. The 4% rule then, has caused many investors to underspend in retirement. So how do we mitigate sequence of return risk? One way is to simply remove some of the retirement assets from the market to cover your expenses for the first few years of retirement. This helps to stop the effects of a near retirement market decline from causing you to spend assets that are “down” in value and hopefully allowing those assets to grow back to their pre-market drop levels.
“Sell in May and go away” is another bad advice phrase. It’s thought that because people travel in the summer months, the markets are less active and sometimes don’t perform as well as in other months. Today, with technology-controlled trading etc., there is no reason to not be invested in May. Look at 2020 as a perfect example. That’s not the time I would have wanted to exit the equity markets.
“Claim Social Security early because the government is going to run out of money.” In reality, the Social Security trust fund, while close to running out of money, isn’t the main source of funding for Social Security benefits. The SS trust fund represents about 18% of the total benefits retirees receive. The rest comes from current taxation. It would be easy for the government to make up that difference simply by raising taxes on current workers, delaying benefits, or raising the income cap. The problem lies in these ideas not being politically popular, so most politicians don’t want to propose them. The reality is that the trust fund will run out of money in a few years, and they will be forced to address it, but again, not a hard thing to fix.
Sadly, there are countless other examples of bad or outdated advice that we still follow to this day. Investing can’t always be reduced to a simple formula or catch phrase no matter how much our industry would like that to be true. Seek real advice from your CPA, attorney and financial advisor on what you should do, and don’t follow rules of thumb.
