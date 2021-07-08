Bad Rules of Thumb

On an almost daily basis, I hear clients reference or read an article that is simply based on bad advice. I was prompted to write an article on this topic after reading one last week that discussed using the following “rule of thumb” to determine the percentage of stocks you should have in your portfolio: Subtract your age from 100 and allocate this percentage to stocks. My industry is famous for trying to simplify or come up with rules of thumb to make investing easier. The reality is that most of these rules of thumb are simply bad advice. Applying the “100 minus your age” strategy to a 30-year-old means they should have 30% of their assets invested in bonds. This is bad advice for a 30-year-old. No 30-year-old needs 30% of their portfolio that is intended for retirement invested in bonds. If they are intending to retire at age 65, that’s a 35-year time horizon and bonds would only be a drag on performance for someone with that long of a time horizon. If you’re going to worry about fees or taxes, then you should also be concerned with maximizing your return as well. While this rule of thumb might work at older ages (though I’d argue that point), it absolutely isn’t true for younger investors. Given that we will soon be moving into a rising interest rate cycle, bonds should not be expected to return anywhere near what they have for the last 30 years.