Avoda awards $100,000 in scholarships

For more than 90 years (with the exception of 1943), Avoda, a unique, local service club, has given awards to deserving Jewish high school graduating seniors from Atlantic, and more recently, Cape May counties. This year, $100,000 was awarded among six students who graduated from Mainland Regional High School and Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

Avoda was formed in 1928 by five Atlantic City men to financially assist young Jewish men in their pursuit of higher learning. As the organization grew, young Jewish women became eligible and have been awardees and officers and board members of Avoda.

Past awardees include prominent educators, business leaders, philanthropists and professionals in almost every field of endeavor.