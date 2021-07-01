 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Avoda awards $100,000 in scholarships
0 comments

Avoda awards $100,000 in scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For more than 90 years (with the exception of 1943), Avoda, a unique, local service club, has given awards to deserving Jewish high school graduating seniors from Atlantic, and more recently, Cape May counties. This year, $100,000 was awarded among six students who graduated from Mainland Regional High School and Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

Avoda was formed in 1928 by five Atlantic City men to financially assist young Jewish men in their pursuit of higher learning. As the organization grew, young Jewish women became eligible and have been awardees and officers and board members of Avoda.

Past awardees include prominent educators, business leaders, philanthropists and professionals in almost every field of endeavor.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News