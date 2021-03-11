Aviation Museum receives arts re-grant

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum has received an Arts Re-Grant from the Cape May County Division of Culture & Heritage. This grant will aid with production of the museum’s 2021 arts and fundraising events. These funds help to facilitate arts programming, musical and theatrical acts, historic reenactors and rental costs associated with production. 2021 events include a 4-part virtual lecture series, “Wings & Things” and the 25th annual AirFest. NASW is appreciative for the support and eager to welcome larger crowds to the 92,000 sq./ft. hangar building. In 2020, the museum reopened July 3rd at 25% of its total capacity and current guidance permits up to 35%.

Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945. Current museum hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit USNASW.org or call 609-886-8787.

Funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts, and The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Division of Culture & Heritage.