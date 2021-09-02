Avalon Library September programs

AVALON — The Avalon Free Public Library and the Avalon History Center continue with a full calendar of September programming for in-person, outdoor and virtual attendance. From history lectures, arts and craft workshops, author visits and more, there is something for everyone this fall.

Join us at 215 39th Street as we unveil the History Center's newest exhibit, in honor of Brendan Borek and the High Tides Memorial Fund. Through loaned and donated items, including recollections from Lydia Borek and other past participants, the Avalon History Center aims to honor Lydia and all who worked to develop and support the High Tides Memorial Fund from its start. The exhibit will also pay tribute to Brendan and his close "Circle of Friends" who loved surfing, skateboarding, and life at the beach in Avalon. The opening will feature outdoor live music from The Bay Street Boys and food from Shorebreak Pizza Grille.