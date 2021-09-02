Avalon Library September programs

AVALON — The Avalon Free Public Library and the Avalon History Center continue with a full calendar of September programming for in-person, outdoor and virtual attendance. From history lectures, arts and craft workshops, author visits and more, there is something for everyone this fall.
Below please find highlighted programming through September. A full calendar of programming, and registration information can be found at avalonfreelibrary.org.
Avalon Free Public Library – Fall Hours
Monday through Friday, 10am-7pm
Saturday & Sunday, 10am-5pm
Avalon History Center – Fall Hours
Monday through Saturday: 10am-4pm
Special Exhibit Opening – “Brendan Borek High Tides Exhibit:
Saturday, Sept. 4, Noon
Avalon History Center
Join us at 215 39th Street as we unveil the History Center's newest exhibit, in honor of Brendan Borek and the High Tides Memorial Fund. Through loaned and donated items, including recollections from Lydia Borek and other past participants, the Avalon History Center aims to honor Lydia and all who worked to develop and support the High Tides Memorial Fund from its start. The exhibit will also pay tribute to Brendan and his close "Circle of Friends" who loved surfing, skateboarding, and life at the beach in Avalon. The opening will feature outdoor live music from The Bay Street Boys and food from Shorebreak Pizza Grille.
___________________________________________________________________________________
WEEKLY
Story Time
Tuesdays, 10am (In Person)
Join Miss Linda at the library for our weekly story time! Stories and songs for children of all ages.
Coffee and Conversation: Library Social Meet Up
Wednesdays, 10am (In Person)
Have you missed socializing with neighbors and friends? Stop into the AFPL lab on Wednesdays beginning September 8 at 10 a.m. for coffee and conversation. There will be puzzles to work on alone or with others, board games if you bring players or recruit others to join in. Crafts and other activities may be available too. No registration is required. Refreshments will be served.
FEATURED PROGRAMS
Jumpin’ Jamie Live!
Wednesday, Sept. 1, 10am
Surfside Park
Put your dancing shoes on and rock along with Jumpin' Jamie at this special show for little ones and their families. Weather permitting, this event is scheduled for Surfside Park, at 30th St. and the Boardwalk.
Becks Brigade Band Concert
Thursday, Sept. 2, 6pm
Surfside Park
Enjoy music from an authentic Civil War era brass band performing in dress uniform to commemorate VJ Day. This music event is being held at Surfside Park, the outdoor stage venue adjacent to Community Hall at 30th Street and the beach. Rain date is Friday, September 3.
Art House Film: “The Killing of Two Lovers”
Monday, Sept. 13, 5pm (In Person)
Join us for an Art House Film Night to watch “The Killing of Two Lovers”, one of the many free Kanopy movies available with your library card! Synopsis: David desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation from his wife. They both agree to see other people but David struggles to grapple with his wife's new relationship. Features: Chris Coy, Clayne Crawford and Arri Graham
This film is not rated. Note: Titles subject to change based on availability on Kanopy"
Just Passing Through: Migration at the Avalon Coastline
Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6pm
Surfside Park
Every year, the changing of the seasons brings with it a wave of animals migrating through the coast. From tiny Monarch Butterflies to giant Bald Eagles, the Avalon Coast sees a myriad of animals passing through. Come learn about the journeys of these animals, where they came from and where they’re going!
Swashbucklers and Sea Dogs!
Saturday, Sept. 18, 11am (In Person)
Did you know that September 19 is International Talk Like a Pirate Day? Pirate Anne Bonny will be here on the 18th, so join us and learn first-hand about life on the high seas! Audience members will be delighted as they are recruited to learn pirate law, nautical terms, the essential skill of typing knots, geography, and more! This family show is fun for all ages.
An Evening with Jennifer Weiner
Thursday, Sept. 18, 6pm
Surfside Park
Join us at our outdoor venue by the beach to see #1 New York Times bestselling author, Jennifer Weiner, this September! Ms. Weiner’s books have spent over five years on the New York Times bestseller list with over 11 million copies in print in 36 countries.
Ms. Weiner grew up in Connecticut and graduated summa cum laude with a degree in English literature from Princeton University in 1991. She has appeared on many national television programs, including The Today Show, Good Morning America, and CBS Sunday Morning, as well as #RichkidsofBeverlyHills and, as herself, on Younger.
Her work has been published in dozens of newspapers and magazines, including Seventeen, Redbook, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Allure, Ladies Home Journal, Time and Good Housekeeping. Her novel, In Her Shoes, was made into a movie starring Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette, and Shirley MacLaine.
Her latest book, That Summer, will be for sale at the event. Other titles may be available. First come, first served lawn seating (bring your own chair/towel) at Surfside Park, 30th Street and the beach, next to Community Hall, where the event will be held if inclement weather.
Art Workshop: Felting
Tuesday, Sept. 28 (In Person)
Learn the art of dry needle felting to create an underwater scene ready to hang or give as a gift. Registration is required. Please email programs@avalonfreelibrary.org to request registration.
The Avalon Library received 5 stars in Library Journal’s national rating of public libraries, based on statistical performance data collected by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The Avalon Library has received the 5-Star designation twelve times since 2009. The library is located at 235 32nd Street and provides free and open access to first-class collections, services and programs that inspire, inform and enrich the community. For more information on all library programs, please visit the library website at AvalonFreeLibrary.org.