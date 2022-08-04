Avalon Library & History Center highlight August programming

AVALON — The Avalon Free Public Library and Avalon History Center have a busy calendar of August programming, including two bestselling authors at Surfside Park.

Below is highlighted programming through August. A full calendar of programming and registration information can be found at avalonfreelibrary.org.

Library hours

Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

History Center hours

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Emily Giffin

11 a.m. Aug. 11, Surfside Park

Emily Giffin is the author of 11 internationally bestselling novels including "Something Borrowed," "Something Blue," "All We Ever Wanted" and "The Lies That Bind." Originally from Chicago, Giffin now lives in Atlanta with her husband and three children. She graduated summa cum laude from Wake Forest University and the University of Virginia School of Law. After law school, she moved to Manhattan and practiced litigation at a large firm for several years before becoming a writer full time.

Dubbed a “modern day Jane Austen” (Vanity Fair) and a “dependably down-to-earth storyteller” (New York Times), Giffin’s novels, filled with endearingly flawed characters and emotional complexity, have resonated deeply with both critics and readers around the world, achieving bestseller status both in the US and internationally. Giffin’s latest novel, "Meant to Be" was released in May and tells the story of a restless golden boy and a girl with a troubled past navigating a love story that may be doomed before it even begins.

Please bring a chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at Community Hall.

Adriana Trigiani

7 p.m. Aug. 15, Surfside Park

Beloved by millions of readers around the world for her “dazzling” novels (USA Today), Adriana Trigiani is the New York Times bestselling author of 20 books of fiction and nonfiction. She has been published in 38 countries around the world. The New York Times calls her “a comedy writer with a heart of gold,” her books “tiramisu for the soul.” She wrote the blockbuster "The Shoemaker’s Wife," the Big Stone Gap series, the Valentine trilogy and "Lucia, Lucia."

Trigiani's latest novel, "The Good Left Undone" was released in April. Craftsmanship, loyalty, loss and love have held the Cabrelli family together for centuries. Set in contemporary Italy between the turn of the last century and now, Matelda, the current matriarch, fears the family story will die with her, so she sets out to share the truth before it’s too late.

Please bring a chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at Community Hall.

Bay Atlantic Symphony presents The Birds and Bees in Flight

7 p.m. Aug. 13, Avalon Library

Stravinsky’s setting of the fairy tale Firebird forms the focal point for this nature-themed program, and Concert Master Jorge Ávila enchants with Lark Ascending based on George Meredith’s long poem. Respighi’s famous The Birds portrays several species of birds and insects in gentle, fresh colors. No tickets required.

August Book Clubs

History Book Club, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 3: "John Adams Under Fire" by Dan Abrams and David Fisher. A limited number of books are available for loan with your library card.

Romance Book Club, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 17: "The Secret Wife of Aaron Burr" by Susan Holloway Scott. A limited number of books will be available for loan with your library card.