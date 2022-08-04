Avalon encourages individuals to secure vehicles, property

AVALON — Avalon Police Chief Jeffrey Christopher is reminding residents and visitors to secure their motor vehicles and residences as a result of a statewide motor vehicle theft operation that targets high-end motor vehicles. The Avalon Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police are investigating the theft of four motor vehicles in Avalon that occurred during the early morning hours of July 12.

“This statewide operation targets higher-end motor vehicles that often have the key fob left inside, or near, unlocked, higher-end motor vehicles,” Christopher said. “Law enforcement personnel statewide recognize that these thefts are often crimes of opportunity, and the simple practice of locking vehicles and homes deter this type of criminal behavior. It is a good practice no matter where you live or vacation to lock your vehicles and homes at all times to deter this type of organized criminal activity..

The thefts in Avalon occurred between the hours of 2 and 5 a.m. Surveillance shows individuals wearing masks and gloves to avoid detection. At times, they gain entry into unlocked and occupied residences to remove the keys and additional items. The Avalon Police Department continues to be vigilant with surveillance and continues to work with State and County partners to stop this criminal activity.

The Avalon Police Department encourages all citizens to call police immediately if they witness alleged suspicious activity near motor vehicles and homes; if you have any emergency, dial 911. Police encourage locking all vehicles and properties, activating security alarms and video surveillance, leave no valuables in plain view inside motor vehicles, and do not approach or confront suspects unless imminently necessary.