Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center makes $215,000 donation to hospital

SOMERS POINT — The Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center presented hospital leadership with a check for $215,000, representing the 2021 collective proceeds from its fundraising events, gift shop and thrift shops during a reception on April 27. The Auxiliary is Shore Medical Center’s original fundraising organization and has contributed more than $16 million to support patient care initiatives and expansions throughout its 82-year history.

The ceremony began with a flag salute led by Fred Banner, Shore Chief Information Officer, followed by Brenda Martello, president of the Auxiliary, offering a moment of silence for the Auxilians and volunteers who passed away or stepped down for medical reasons.

She then thanked violinist Mary Winkler for sharing her talent during the reception.

Martello then presented service pins to Auxilians who have been volunteering for 5 to 45 years. Those in attendance to receive their pins were Calla Waldron-Buck, 10 years; Joanne Budnick, Patricia Staub and Gerri Yollin, 15 years; Joanne Sankey and Gerri Medica, 25 years; Millie Traa, 35 years; and Mary Ann Barile, 45 years. As the Auxilian with the most years of service, Barile received special recognition from Board Chairman David Beyel. He shared the many Auxiliary leadership roles Barile has held and awards she’s received, including the League Chapter Chairman Award in 1993, the Board of Trustees Chairman Award in 1999 and the NJHA Catalyst Award in 1999.

Martello concluded the ceremony with the check presentation to Shore Senior Leadership and Board of Directors, stating, “2021 was yet another year of many challenges for everyone, and the Auxiliary was no exception. Although we held some of our annual events, we were still confined by COVID. However, in our 82nd year of supporting Shore Medical Center, the Auxiliary has once again rallied and is engaged in supporting our hospital, our patients, and our community.”

The Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center is always looking for new members and volunteers to help run its gift shop, thrift shops and fundraising events. To learn more about the Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center, visit shoremedicalcenter.org/Auxiliary or call 609-653-4646.