Author's Luncheon ticket sale
Author's Luncheon ticket sale

The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library proudly present the annual Author Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Flanders Hotel. Guest speaker will be Pam Jenoff, New York Times bestselling author of several novels including, “The Woman with the Blue Star,” “The Lost Girls of Paris,” “The Orphan’s Tale,” and many others.

Tickets can be purchased in the Ocean City Library Atrium, Friday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost per ticket is $40, with a limit of 10 tickets per person. Payment is by cash, or check made payable to: Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library (FVOCFPL). Please bring a self-addressed, stamped envelope for mailing of tickets. More information can be found at friendsandvolunteersocfpl.com

