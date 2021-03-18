AtlantiCare Q&A webinar on COVID-19 available for viewing

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon and Manish Trivedi, M.D., director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at AtlantiCare, presented a COVID-19 update Q&A webinar at Stockton University on March 8.

Herndon and Trivedi answered questions about the virus, including vaccinations and other safety procedures. They also discussed the trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations AtlantiCare has seen throughout the pandemic.

The webinar was recorded and is available for viewing on the Stockton University Campus Operations website at stockton.edu/return.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been dedicated to providing our community factual information about the virus,” Herndon said. “We were grateful for the opportunity to engage with members of the Stockton community. We all play a role in ending the pandemic. The thoughtful questions participants shared in this open forum were a testament to their desires to protect themselves and others.”

“We thank Lori Herndon and Dr. Trivedi for taking the time to participate in the webinar and are pleased to share with the public the valuable information they provided,” Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman said.