Atlantic County SPCA Veterinary Clinic announces “Veterinary Care for All” initiative

The Atlantic County SPCA Veterinary Clinic is now providing ultra low-cost, full-service veterinary care for pet owners who are struggling financially during the pandemic.
The mission of the ACSPCA is to promote the human-animal bond by enabling low-income and indigent pet owners to access veterinary health care, when they otherwise would have very limited or no access. All applicants are screened for financial need and services are offered on a sliding scale, making the veterinary clinic the first of its kind in the state of New Jersey.
“The rising cost of veterinary health care has pushed many pet owners over the edge, especially now with the onset of COVID-19,” says Dr. Suzanna Vaino, ACSPCA’s medical director. “This has led to the unnecessary suffering of sick pets, pet surrender to animal shelters, and even euthanasia due to inability to pay.”
Furthermore, she states that “The psychological aspects of the human-animal bond are well-known, acknowledged, and actively studied. The ACSPCA believes that anyone should be able to have a companion animal and keep it healthy, no matter what their income may be. In fact, for some people, their companion animal may be all that they have in this world. We want to enable them to keep that animal healthy and happy, because, in turn, the pet owner will benefit. It’s the most relevant social justice issue facing the veterinary profession today.”
The Atlantic County SPCA was founded in 1990. Historically, the organization focused on animal cruelty complaints and humane law enforcement. However, when those responsibilities shifted to the county prosecutor’s office in 2018, the ACSPCA took on a new initiative in providing veterinary care for all.
Staffed entirely by volunteers, the clinic currently operates out of a converted home attached to a mobile surgery unit. The facility offers full-service medicine, surgery, dentistry, spay and neuter, and wellness care. It is open on Tuesdays, Fridays, and one Thursday per month, and is located at 334 Steelmanville Road in Egg Harbor Township. For appointments or information, call 609-829-8857 or 609-927-9059.