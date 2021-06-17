Atlantic County SPCA Veterinary Clinic announces “Veterinary Care for All” initiative

The Atlantic County SPCA Veterinary Clinic is now providing ultra low-cost, full-service veterinary care for pet owners who are struggling financially during the pandemic.

The mission of the ACSPCA is to promote the human-animal bond by enabling low-income and indigent pet owners to access veterinary health care, when they otherwise would have very limited or no access. All applicants are screened for financial need and services are offered on a sliding scale, making the veterinary clinic the first of its kind in the state of New Jersey.

“The rising cost of veterinary health care has pushed many pet owners over the edge, especially now with the onset of COVID-19,” says Dr. Suzanna Vaino, ACSPCA’s medical director. “This has led to the unnecessary suffering of sick pets, pet surrender to animal shelters, and even euthanasia due to inability to pay.”