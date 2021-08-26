Atlantic City Electric tree trimming and vegetation work helps maintain power grid

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic City Electric customers will continue to benefit from the company’s ongoing effort to trim trees and remove vegetation along more than 1,800 miles of aerial power lines in 2021. This work, which will continue through the year, will help maintain safe and reliable service for the company’s more than 560,000 customers across South Jersey.
Tree trimming and vegetation management work is a critical component of Atlantic City Electric’s efforts to continue to provide its customers with reliable energy service, especially given the growing threats from severe weather and powerful storms driven by climate change. Trees coming in contact with electric infrastructure and wires cause about 24 percent of power outages for customers each year across the company’s entire service area. Atlantic City Electric’s enhanced tree trimming efforts are having significant impacts on the reliability of service the company provides. Since 2011, the frequency of outages experienced by customers caused by trees and other vegetation has decreased by 42 percent and resulted in Atlantic City Electric customers receiving the most reliable service ever in 2020.
Throughout the year, customers are periodically notified of upcoming vegetation management work and may notice tree-trimming crews across portions of the company’s service area, particularly in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. As part of Atlantic City Electric’s robust vegetation management program, the company performs routine vegetation management on a four-year cycle, adhering to New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ specifications.
Atlantic City Electric’s vegetation management crews are trained in proper arboricultural techniques and practices as defined in the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) A300 Standard. This standard takes into account the type and location of the tree, its relation to overhead equipment, and overall health of the tree. When pruning trees to provide clearance from overhead equipment, Atlantic City Electric uses directional pruning techniques, whenever possible, to help direct tree growth away from equipment while also maintaining the health of the vegetation.
Atlantic City Electric’s Vegetation Management Program is part of the comprehensive preventive maintenance work the company undertakes each year to proactively review its system and address potential problems before they occur. This work includes inspecting existing infrastructure, installing new, more modern energy equipment, and installing stronger, tree-resistant aerial cable. The company is also installing innovative technologies to improve system reliability, such as specialized equipment that can automatically restore service or isolate damage, leading to faster restoration.
Due to this work, Atlantic City Electric customers across South Jersey experienced the lowest frequency of electric outages ever in 2020, a result of Atlantic City Electric’s ongoing efforts to modernize the local energy grid. The frequency of power outages decreased from the previous low, set in 2017, by about 7 percent. Over the past ten years, energy system upgrades and new innovative technologies have reduced the frequency of electric outages by 53 percent for Atlantic City Electric customers and communities.
Pruning trees near power lines is hazardous. Atlantic City Electric asks residents not to trim trees on their property near power lines and to instead contact the company to report these findings for evaluation. Atlantic City Electric tree trimming personnel are specially trained to work in close proximity to electrical conductors.
For additional information or to request tree and vegetation management services, customers can visit atlanticcityelectric.com/TreeTrimming or call 800-642-3780.
