Atlantic City Electric tree trimming and vegetation work helps maintain power grid

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic City Electric customers will continue to benefit from the company’s ongoing effort to trim trees and remove vegetation along more than 1,800 miles of aerial power lines in 2021. This work, which will continue through the year, will help maintain safe and reliable service for the company’s more than 560,000 customers across South Jersey.

Tree trimming and vegetation management work is a critical component of Atlantic City Electric’s efforts to continue to provide its customers with reliable energy service, especially given the growing threats from severe weather and powerful storms driven by climate change. Trees coming in contact with electric infrastructure and wires cause about 24 percent of power outages for customers each year across the company’s entire service area. Atlantic City Electric’s enhanced tree trimming efforts are having significant impacts on the reliability of service the company provides. Since 2011, the frequency of outages experienced by customers caused by trees and other vegetation has decreased by 42 percent and resulted in Atlantic City Electric customers receiving the most reliable service ever in 2020.