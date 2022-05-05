Atlantic City Electric offering grants for parks, recreation project

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is offering grants to local municipalities for projects focusing on open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources and environmental conservation. The company’s Sustainable Communities Grant Program, which was launched in 2020 and is facilitated by Sustainable Jersey, provides $75,000 in grants annually to fund open space and environmental projects and resiliency projects across South Jersey. The grant application is open through June 30.

The program provides $50,000 in grants of up to $5,000 each for projects focusing on open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources and environmental conservation. Projects include the development of recreation trails, the purchase of open space and the planting of trees and other vegetation. The program also provides $25,000 in grants of up to $10,000 each to support resiliency projects that demonstrate innovation in providing a safe and reliable resource for a community during a time of emergency.

“Last year our program supported 13 projects, including the purchase of a utility terrain vehicle for first responders in Elsinboro Township, the installation of a non-verbal communications board at a Pittsgrove Township park and multiple redevelopment projects at local parks and trails throughout the region. We are eager to see the opportunities this program will bring in 2022,” said Doug Mokoid, Atlantic City Electric region president.

Interested organizations can learn more about the Sustainable Communities Grant Program and how to submit a grant request at atlanticcityelectric.com/SustainableCommunities.