Atlantic City Electric Continues Efforts to Help Customers and Communities Power Through: Contributing, Time, Money and More to Make A Difference

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is wrapping up a series of events as part of the company’s celebration of National Volunteer Month, where hundreds of employees are participating in nearly a dozen different events across South Jersey in support of local communities and organizations. These events further strengthen the company’s commitment to power a cleaner and brighter future for its customers and communities.

Employees participated in events like:

Joining representatives of the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary to help clean the stalls, grounds and facilities that shelter unwanted, sick, injured, and abused animals.

Participating in the 37th Annual Beach Sweeps in Atlantic City.

Volunteering at the 30th Annual Earth Day event at the Atlantic County Utility Authority.

Last year alone, Atlantic City Electric contributed approximately $1.2 million to local nonprofits, while its employees volunteered nearly 12,580 hours to help hundreds of organizations throughout South Jersey. These contributions are part of the company’s commitment to powering communities and being a good corporate citizen for the areas where its employees live and work.

“We are so pleased to be such an active partner with organizations across our communities that provide us with opportunities to give back both financially and with volunteer support,” said Rodney Oddoye, senior vice president of Governmental, Regulatory and External Affairs for Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “Together, we are providing a different type of positive energy that is having great impact in helping our customers and communities thrive.”

Charitable contributions from Atlantic City Electric include more than financial support, they come with a dedicated pledge of volunteers. The company’s Powering Communities program helps connect employees with volunteer opportunities throughout Atlantic City Electric’s service area and recognizes their efforts. In 2021, 414 employees volunteered a combined total of more than 1,571 workdays through the program, helping support 164 different events.

Atlantic City Electric’s community giving focuses on organizations that help provide equal access to arts and culture, that educate customers about the energy industry and science as well as organizations supporting community vibrancy, that help provide energy empowerment through sustainability, environmental and open space initiatives, and that help foster the energy workforce of tomorrow.

More about Atlantic City Electric’s efforts to support its communities can be found in the company’s Corporate Responsibility and Impact Report.

More about Atlantic City Electric's efforts to support its communities can be found in the company's Corporate Responsibility and Impact Report.