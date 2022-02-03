Atlantic Christian School to hold bowls of hope soup cook-off benefit on Feb. 5.

Atlantic Christian School will hold its popular Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off Benefit on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at its campus on 391 Zion Road in Egg Harbor Township. All proceeds will benefit the school and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.

The school’s Student Council is also conducting a Bowls of Hope Food Drive to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, and those attending the cook-off are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to donate. A Student Talent Show will also be held during the evening.

“We’re very excited to be doing the Bowls of Hope as an in-person event again and are looking forward to tasting some delicious, signature soups donated by up to 20 local restaurants and chefs,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen.

Some of the participants competing in the cook-off will include: the Atlantic City Rescue Mission Kitchen, Bahay Kubo EHT, Carluccio’s, Enlightened Café, Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, Maurizio’s Express EHT, Sal’s Café, Sana & Sadia’s Mediterranean Cafe, Sofia Restaurant of Margate, Stir It Up Catering, The Cheese Board and the Windjammer Café.