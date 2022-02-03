Atlantic Christian School to hold bowls of hope soup cook-off benefit on Feb. 5.

Atlantic Christian School will hold its popular Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off Benefit on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at its campus on 391 Zion Road in Egg Harbor Township. All proceeds will benefit the school and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
The school’s Student Council is also conducting a Bowls of Hope Food Drive to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, and those attending the cook-off are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to donate. A Student Talent Show will also be held during the evening.
“We’re very excited to be doing the Bowls of Hope as an in-person event again and are looking forward to tasting some delicious, signature soups donated by up to 20 local restaurants and chefs,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen.
Some of the participants competing in the cook-off will include: the Atlantic City Rescue Mission Kitchen, Bahay Kubo EHT, Carluccio’s, Enlightened Café, Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, Maurizio’s Express EHT, Sal’s Café, Sana & Sadia’s Mediterranean Cafe, Sofia Restaurant of Margate, Stir It Up Catering, The Cheese Board and the Windjammer Café.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at aceht.org/bowlsofhope/tickets. Beverage, bread, and dessert are included in the ticket price — $20 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for children 6 to 10 years of age, 5 and under are free.
“The Bowls of Hope is now in its ninthb year, and it’s all about raising funds for our school and helping support two important organizations in our community that are serving the homeless and needy —the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and the Community FoodBank,” Oblen said. “Everyone in the community to welcome to come out for an enjoyable evening of good food, music, and fellowship.”
Oblen said everyone who attends also gets to vote for their favorite soup and one restaurant will receive the Bowls of Hope “Golden Spoon Award” for the people’s choice best soup. Chef Joseph Massaglia, chef owner of Mama Mia’s Ristorante in Marmora, will also be the cook-off judge and will select one restaurant to receive the “Super Soup Chef’s Award.”
Ten local businesses are supporting the Cook-Off Benefit as Bowls of Hope Event Sponsors: American Church Group of NJ; B.F. Mazzeo Fruit and Produce; Chick-fil-A — Fire Road; Elder Pest Control; Fortress Financial; HS Restoration & Cleaning Service; Klingert Family Chiropractic Center; Olympic Physical Therapy; Formica’s Bakery : and Texas Roadhouse in Egg Harbor Township.
For more information, please call 609-653-1199 or send an email to ckarabashian@acseht.org.