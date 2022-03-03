Atlantic Christian School Food Drive Collects Over Two Tons of Non-Perishable to Donate to Community FoodBank of NJ, Southern Branch

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Atlantic Christian School’s 2022 Bowls of Hope Food Drive collected over two tons of food for the Community FoodBank of NJ, Southern Branch, with a total weight of 4,063 pounds and close to last year’s record of 4,655 pounds. Middle school and high school students on the Student Council, packed up and loaded the donations into boxes on wooden pallets for pickup by a FoodBank truck on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Mindy Capito’s first grade class also won first place in a contest among all the preK-12th grade classes by collecting the most non-perishable food by weight at 505 pounds.

The food drive was held during the month of January and concluded on Feb. 5 at the Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off. In January, hundreds of paper grocery bags donated by the English Creek Shoprite in Egg Harbor Township were sent home with students for families to fill with their food donations.

“Thank you to all our school families who donated throughout January and to everyone who attended our Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off and brought in food to make this an overwhelming success,” said faculty member Dave Genter, who oversaw the drive as the Student Council adviser. “Your generosity is helping out many families in our community who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Capito’s class will get a pizza party as the prize for collecting the most donations by weight. Two other classes were also recognized for their efforts: in second place, Mrs. McCartney’s 1C class, which collected 457 pounds of food; and in third place, Mrs. Brossman’s 1st grade class, which collected 436 pounds of food.