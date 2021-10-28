Atlantic Cape to host open houses in November, December

Atlantic Cape Community College will host open houses at its three campuses in November and December. Whether you’re a current high school student, incoming freshman, transfer student, or adult learner, come find out what Atlantic Cape has to offer. Join us to meet college faculty, learn about degree and career training programs, and take a campus tour.

Find out more information about the enrollment process, financial aid opportunities and the Academy of Culinary Arts (Mays Landing campus only). Open houses are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Cape May County campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House; 5-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Worthington Atlantic City campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City; and 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. There will also be a virtual open house for the Academy of Culinary Arts 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 17. RSVP online at atlantic.edu/openhouse.