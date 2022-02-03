Atlantic Cape presents Black History Month events throughout February

MAYS LANDING — The Pan-African Flag was raised Tuesday, Feb. 1 in the quad of Atlantic Cape Community College’s Mays Landing campus signaling the start of Black History Month and a series of events that will run throughout the month at all three campuses.

“Atlantic Cape Community College is proud to celebrate and commemorate the achievements and contributions of Black Americans in our community and throughout the country, which is why we have cultivated a series of events that will allow students, faculty and staff to engage, reflect and learn,” said Natalie Devonish, vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Atlantic Cape.

On Feb. 8, the public is invited to the Student Center on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, to view “Talking About HER Story,” a moving exhibit of African American women and icons in history, presented by the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.