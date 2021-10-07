Atlantic Cape names Gary Hill as 2021 President’s Distinguished Foundation Board Member Award recipient

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College has selected longtime Atlantic City resident and philanthropist Gary Hill to receive the 2021 President’s Distinguished Foundation Board Member Award.

Since 2011, Atlantic Cape has presented the award to a current or past member of the Board of Trustees who has demonstrated leadership, advocacy and support on behalf of the college and its students. It serves as a token of appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the Foundation Board members in supporting the college.

“Gary Hill has been an important ally for Atlantic Cape and the community for many years and we are thrilled to honor him,” said Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba. “This is just a small token of appreciation for all he has done for the college and our students. Gary is an important voice in the community who is always sharing our story and has been raising support for us for 25 years.”

Hill is recognized for his years of service and contributions that have supported the college and the Foundation’s mission of providing access to a quality, affordable education for students.