Atlantic Cape names Gary Hill as 2021 President’s Distinguished Foundation Board Member Award recipient

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College has selected longtime Atlantic City resident and philanthropist Gary Hill to receive the 2021 President’s Distinguished Foundation Board Member Award.
Since 2011, Atlantic Cape has presented the award to a current or past member of the Board of Trustees who has demonstrated leadership, advocacy and support on behalf of the college and its students. It serves as a token of appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the Foundation Board members in supporting the college.
“Gary Hill has been an important ally for Atlantic Cape and the community for many years and we are thrilled to honor him,” said Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba. “This is just a small token of appreciation for all he has done for the college and our students. Gary is an important voice in the community who is always sharing our story and has been raising support for us for 25 years.”
Hill is recognized for his years of service and contributions that have supported the college and the Foundation’s mission of providing access to a quality, affordable education for students.
“I am truly honored to receive the President’s Distinguished Foundation Board Member Award from Dr. Gaba and Atlantic Cape,” Hill said of the honor. “I was happy to serve on the Foundation Board and committees, host a fundraiser for the college at my home in 2012, and support the annual Restaurant Gala for many years. I truly hope the entire Atlantic City community will support and be a cheerleader for our great community college as it takes on new and exciting challenges and growth. Atlantic Cape Community College is a vital part of Atlantic City’s recovery and the economic rebirth of the region.”
Hill served as a Foundation Trustee from 1995-97 and an Atlantic Cape Board Trustee from 1996-97. He was previously named an honoree for the 2006 annual Restaurant Gala.
Hill is involved in many organizations throughout Atlantic City. He is the co-founder of the Schultz-Hill Foundation, which promotes and supports arts, history, and education in South Jersey, as well as the Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association, a nonprofit civic and business organization.
Hill was honored with a plaque and resolution during the September Foundation Board Meeting at the Mays Landing Campus.
Atlantic Cape established the Foundation in 1978 as a 501©3 nonprofit charity to build a broad base of financial support for its programs and services. Foundation members are drawn from local industry and small businesses and represent a broad cross-section of active leaders in the community. The Foundation has raised more than $5 million for scholarships, Foundation operations and to enhance academic programs and the campus environment. Annually, the Foundation provides nearly $600,000 for institutional scholarships, grants and emergency help.