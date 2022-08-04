Atlantic – Cape May County Green Teams Regional Hub Mixer on "Securing Healthy Food for All" Aug. 24th

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Sustainable Jersey Atlantic-Cape May Counties Regional Hub will hold an in-person mixer to offer information on “securing healthy food for all” at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Reed’s Organic Farm, 5075 Spruce Ave.

The free event will focus on helping local Green Teams to successfully take on Sustainable Jersey food actions.

To register, visit bit.ly/ACMHubAug24Meeting

These essential actions include topics such as community gardens, farmers markets and “Buy Fresh, Buy Local” campaigns.

See the list of related actions on the ACM Hub website at atlanticcapemayregionalhub.wordpress.com

In addition, this event will also have information to inspire Green Teams and municipalities to explore new connections that are now present and evolving through “Food Democracy” collaborators.

These initiatives include:

Accessible Farmers Markets that offer shoppers a chance to use SNAP and WIC benefits

Programs that expand the reach of traditional Food Pantries (Mobile food pantries, safe food donation, gleaning, Asbury Park’s Interfaith Neighbors which raises funds to purchase food from farmers to give away – supporting both farmers and people who are food insecure).

Food Policy Audit tool developed by the Food Democracy Collaborative to help towns assess the impact of their current ordinances and infrastructure.

The Atlantic-Cape May Hub was formed to bring local green teams in the two counties together to share resources and to support each other. These periodic mixers are an informative way to help share ideas and to find opportunities to partner on projects and initiatives.

There is no cost to attend, but interested residents and municipal officials are encouraged to register online at bit.ly/ACMHubAug24Meeting

Light refreshments will be served.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and water.

Regardless of whether your municipality has a “green team” or is registered with Sustainable Jersey, everyone is welcome to the event.