Atlantic Cape hosts first responder training in Cape May County

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Atlantic Cape Community College’s Cape May County campus hosted the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training for their Active Threat Integrated Response Course for 30 local first responders Dec. 13-17.

The course, administered by the Department of Homeland Security and conducted by LSU in conjunction with FEMA’s National Training and Education Division, helps first responders build the critical skills they need when faced with mass-consequence events.

John Britton, a member of the Upper Township EMS, said one of the biggest takeaways was learning how to communicate better with the other first responders.

“We all have a skill set that we use during our emergency calls, but taking all three disciplines and working together isn’t something we practice, so this course was valuable to get all of us working together,” Britton said.

Lt. Jeffrey Laag of the Cape May Fire Department thanked Atlantic Cape for allowing the course to run on the Cape May Court House campus, stating it’s a “benefit to use our local resources” instead of having our first responders traveling to locations that may require overnight stays.

Bill Kline of the Galloway Township Police Department added, “Having the use of a local building helps with getting used to bigger and varied locations.”

About Atlantic Cape Community College

Atlantic Cape is a comprehensive two-year community college serving the residents of Atlantic and Cape May counties. The college offers over 40 career, transfer and workforce development programs to more than 8,000 students annually at three campuses in New Jersey: Atlantic City, Cape May Court House and Mays Landing.

