Atlantic Cape Community College recognizes 2022 President’s Distinguished Alumni recipients

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation is excited to announce its five recipients for the 2022 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

This year’s Distinguished Alumni Award honorees, as selected by the Atlantic Cape Alumni Association Advisory Committee, are: Terry Budd, ’78, of Ocean View; Greg Lasher, ’97, of Cape May Court House; and William McCarrick, ’84, of Hyde Park, New York.

The Committee also selected two recipients of the 2022 Young Alumni Achievement Award: Jerome Ingram, ’04, of Galloway Township and Taylor Henry, ’16, of Wildwood.

“Our diverse and impressive alumni represent one of the College’s many strengths, and in your everyday lives you showcase the positive effects of an Atlantic Cape education,” said Dr. Barbara Gaba, president of Atlantic Cape.

The honorees were recognized during an Awards Dinner on Wednesday, April 13 at Careme’s, the Academy of Culinary Arts’ student-run restaurant located on the Mays Landing Campus.

Since 2010, the President’s Distinguished Alumni Award has been presented annually to graduates of Atlantic Cape that have differentiated themselves through professional, public, and community-based accomplishments.

“Our 2022 honorees and all previous honorees truly represent our mission and serve as exemplary role models for our current and future students,” Foundation Executive Director Jean McAlister said.

“We are very proud of you and incredibly grateful that you continue to support Atlantic Cape and its mission. The college relies on its alumni to develop future graduates that will seek to emulate the type of success you have all achieved,” Foundation Associate Director Maria Kellett said.

Ingram, who has served for nearly 17 years in the US Army National Guard, where he holds the rank of Major, is currently the Program Coordinator for Athletes and Veterans at Atlantic Cape, where he provides crucial support to these students.

Henry is a freelance journalist, author, and an adjunct instructor at Atlantic Cape. She is a co-founding member of the Atlantic Cape Communication Alumni Council and member of the Communication Program Advisory Board.

Budd retired from her 40-year career at Atlantic Cape in 2014 as the Dean of Administration. She is an Atlantic Cape Foundation Board member and co-chairwoman of the Restaurant Gala Committee.

Lasher is the principal of Richard M. Teitelman Middle School in Lower Township, where he previously was a math teacher and assistant principal, and an ardent Atlantic Cape supporter.

McCarrick is a distinguished culinary professional, who has worked at restaurants around the world. He is an associate professor at the Culinary Institute of America, was a guest teacher at the Academy of Culinary Arts, and is a supporter of the Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala.

For more information about the President’s Distinguished Alumni Award or the Atlantic Cape Alumni Association, contact Kristin Jackson at kjackson@atlantic.edu or 609-463-3621.

For photos from the event, visit flic.kr/s/aHBqjzKBzw.