Atlantic Cape Celebrates The Class of 2021

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College celebrates the achievements of the Class of 2021! More than 700 graduates were awarded degrees this year. Atlantic Cape was proud to showcase the graduate's accomplishments with a unique and personalized virtual graduation ceremony held on June 9th. For the first time ever, graduates also had the opportunity to participate in a Drive-Through ceremony on the Mays Landing Campus on May 20th. Congratulations to all of the graduates!
The following students earned a degree from Atlantic Cape:
Nicole Bragg of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in Human Services with High Honors.
Silviya V. Delcheva-Barreda of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
Angeline J. Dziegrenuk of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
John Joseph Evidente Wallace of Somers Point earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Studio Art Option with High Honors.
Marina Krot of Linwood earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
Nicole Lippi of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Yeyraliz Enid Ortiz-Diaz of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science with High Honors.
MaryKate Scannell of Linwood earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science with High Honors.
Joanna C. Coleman of Somers Point earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Radiologic Technology with Honors.
Christian Warren Gansert of Linwood earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice with Honors.
Matthew Wilford Illingworth of Northfield earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Computer Programming with Honors.
Elizabeth Little of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Ian Stuart McGill of Somers Point earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Studio Art with Honors.
Miguel T. Soriano of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in Engineering with Honors.
Benita A. Allen-Mendez of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Luis E. Banegas-Mejia of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Tawanna L. Barksdale of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Jasmine S. Bishop of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Carly Decker of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Samantha Riley Devlin of Somers Point earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option .
Dina L. Ditzel of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Kiara A. Donahue of Somers Point earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option .
Catherine Frances Friel of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Kevin Albert Gisondi of Somers Point earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option .
Ashlea L. Gizelbach of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Katherine M. Guardado of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Halee D. Johnson of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Nicholas M. Kawich of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Steve M. Kramer of Somers Point earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Computer Programming .
Robert John Lee of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Katherine H. Lefke of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Alexis M. Matus of Linwood earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Shannon E. Mawson of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Taylor Lynn McCabe of Somers Point earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Victoria Ann Meade of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Jessica A. Merced of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Jessica Miraglia of Linwood earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Emily Rose Moran of Linwood earned an Associate in Science Degree in Human Services .
Alexa Corinne Mottola of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Faustina Obeng of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
John Salvatore Oliveto of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Brian Perez of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Ciany Icolett Reyes of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Migdalia M. Rodriguez of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Shaun Michael Summers of Northfield earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Courtney Tuazon of Somers Point earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Sierra Elizabeth Tumolo of Northfield earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Radiologic Technology .
Dylan Reed Siegel of Linwood earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Culinary Arts .
Donald J. Dunleavy of Somers Point earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Technical Studies .
Amanda J. Connelly of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Emily Jean Dinoto of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Mark Heffernan of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Addictions Counseling with High Honors.
Sayali B. Patil of Ventnor earned an Associate in Science Degree in Biomedical Science with High Honors.
Angelo W. Sochocky of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Technical Studies with High Honors.
Ralph L. Thompson of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Psychology with High Honors.
Alvin Estevez, Jr. of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Computer Programming with Honors.
Melodie Tina Mealey of Margate earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with Honors.
Sarah Morgan of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Hospitality Management with Honors.
Alejandro Ramirez of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Psychology Option with Honors.
Tara N. Talarico of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with Honors.
Rosina M. Walker of Margate earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with Honors.
Matthew J. West of Margate earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Aneela Ahmed of Ventnor earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Studio Art .
Kristyn M. Cella-Nickels of Margate earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Annie M. Dorley of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Mary Dugan of Ventnor earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Omar O. Elshakh of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Nada M. Issa of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Jennifer L. Karol of Atlantic City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Thalia Leary of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
James Edward Macabeo of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Christian Marin of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Psychology Option .
Yomayra Moreta of Ventnor earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Kimberly A. Nasseredine of Ventnor earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Alesya A. Rassokhina of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Lidya V. Rivera of Ventnor earned an Associate in Science Degree in Human Services .
Daniel Sinclair of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Alina L. Strazzeri of Ventnor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Paul N. Venesz of Longport earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Rachael L. Smith of Ocean View earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Theresa Ann Stratton of Ocean City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Psychology with High Honors.
Christine D. Albrecht of Woodbine earned an Associate in Science Degree in Environmental Science with Honors.
Margaret Elizabeth Belskis of Ocean City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Annalee M. Hagel of Ocean View earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing with Honors.
Kerri P. Kammer of Ocean City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Aili Kristina Martin of Seaville earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Austin E. Myers of Ocean City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts with Honors.
Carlie Ann Schweibinz of Woodbine earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Madalyn Sierra Sudol of Woodbine earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with Honors.
Robert J. Becher of Ocean City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
William B. Becker of Petersburg earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Brett H. Cook of Ocean City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Chadae L. Curtis of Ocean View earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Communication .
Rachel Lynn Dougherty of Corbin City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Communication .
Kayla M. Eisenlohr of Marmora earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/History Option .
Kathleen Joyce Esposito of Ocean City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Biology .
Andrea E. Gannon of Woodbine earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option .
Donald Francis Gray of Ocean City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Daniel M. Gray of Ocean City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Emily M. Herbert of North Wildwood earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Jalen D. Hudgins of Woodbine earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts .
Kelsey Marie Lovette of Woodbine earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Preschool to Grade 3 Education .
Elizabeth A. Murray of Ocean View earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option .
Asya Nicole Murray of Woodbine earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Aniya R. Murray of Woodbine earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Preschool-Grade 3 Education Option .
Ava C. Myers of Ocean View earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Shamus Ian Roberts of Sea Isle City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Michael R. Schindewolf of Woodbine earned an Associate in Science Degree in Engineering .
Steven Earl Spencer of Woodbine earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option .
Zoe Alexis Wade of Ocean City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Barbara A. Watt of Ocean City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Ceirra Alyssa Reeves of Brigantine earned an Associate in Science Degree in Human Services with High Honors.
Angelica April Anthony of Brigantine earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with Honors.
Philip Michael Lago of Brigantine earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing with Honors.
Tiffany R. Aikens of Brigantine earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Services .
Robert Arellano of Brigantine earned an Associate in Science Degree in Computer Information Systems .
Charles Edward Bontorno, Jr. of Brigantine earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Nathaniel Koss of Brigantine earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Danielle N. Bourguignon of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with High Honors.
Carnita E. Carr of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
Jessica T. DeStefano of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
Chancellor Michael Harding of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Jacob W. Hettrich of Absecon Nj earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with High Honors.
Carol J. Martinez of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Irene Alecsia Ortiz of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Studio Art with High Honors.
Nicholas Matthew Palmisano of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice with High Honors.
Nicole E. Pinto of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Preschool-Grade 3 Education Option with High Honors.
Kristina Raine of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice with High Honors.
Jessica Lynne Scull of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/English Option with High Honors.
Laticia T. Walker of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
Maryana Zhyvachivska of Port Republic earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Psychology Option with High Honors.
Charlene Acevedo of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with Highest Honors.
Lily L. Chowdhury of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with Highest Honors.
Maria Teresa Mejia-Izcoa of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Highest Honors.
Vanessa Lizpeth Micklon of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with Highest Honors.
Richard Almonte of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice with Honors.
Heather Jane Block of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Secondary Education Option with Honors.
Gina M. Capetola of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing with Honors.
Paula A. Cardona of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Preschool-Grade 3 Education Option with Honors.
Jean Jackson Charles of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with Honors.
Ryann A. Emmer of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with Honors.
Isabelle Cecelia Ewell of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Biology with Honors.
Desiree Elaine Garcia of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Amanda Hyrns of Absecon earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Psychology with Honors.
Anna Lee Jasinski of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing with Honors.
Shane Gray Nanek of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice with Honors.
Crystelle Nuttall of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing with Honors.
Celine Pham of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science with Honors.
James Francis Rodweller of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Tyler P. Seaman of Pomona earned an Associate in Fine Arts Degree in Fine Arts Studies with Honors.
Simran Sharma of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science with Honors.
Emily Rose Sproule of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing with Honors.
Hershel R. Zantua of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing with Honors.
Kristin L. Adams of Smithville earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Rogelio Aguilar, Jr. of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Jessica Justine Almodovar of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Psychology Option .
Samantha Y. Argudo of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Gabriella E. Barber of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Katherine J. Begazo Barreda of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Emily Anne Bell of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Anthony Joseph Burgos of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Environmental Science .
Yin Yan Chan of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Erika Weisam Chu of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Rachel A. Cifelli of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Sophie R. Cohen of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Communication .
Hilda L. Contreras of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Dameka Cross of Smithville earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Services .
Samirah E. Engram of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Human Services .
Vanessa C. Fanio of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Alexa J. Field of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Deisi C. Gaviria of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Lorensofia A. Guerrero of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Psychology Option .
Holly Heuer of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Megan Elizabeth Hudson of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Madelynne Noelle Hughes of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Holly J. Hutchinson of Absecon earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Child Development Child Care Option .
Robert C. Johnson of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Dylan N. Johnson of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Preschool-Grade 3 Education Option .
Karley Jones of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Biology .
Wendy A. Kare of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Renee Ann Kehrli of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Computer Information Systems .
Keith E. Kiminsky of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Computer Information Systems .
Kristin D. King of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Kathleen T. Koschorreck of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Ly'teesha Letson of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Deborah I. Lloyd of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Xiomara E. Martinez of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
LaTonya D. McNeill of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Mihaela Moisa of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Karen Moylen of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Ishmael Muniz of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Media Studies .
Kimberly Ash A. Nagales of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts .
Marilyn Nogue of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Accounting .
Alyssa Rae Patane of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Psychology .
Janki M. Patel of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Services .
Tiffany Ivanna Pino of Smithville earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Nina Marie Popek of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Chantina M. Portes of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Nicholas R. Pyle of Absecon earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Christine Sarmiento Raguine of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Larae N. Register of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Anthony Santos Rodriguez of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Computer Information Systems .
Taena M. Rodriguez of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Jerlyn Elizabeth Ruffin of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Philip John Santa Maria of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Sheryl Anne Simmons of Absecon earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Mackenzie Lynne Sklarew of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Victoria G. Springer of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Studio Art .
Jillian Paige Strickland of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Nama W. Toe of Absecon earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Zachary Thomas Trull of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Kristin Nicole Vola of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Casey Weber of Galloway earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Nasaiah A. Wells of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Communication .
Eria Joy Wilson of Galloway earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Communication .
Giovanni A. Spagnoli of Galloway earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Culinary Arts .
Sharmin I. Mannan of Galloway earned an Associate in Fine Arts Degree in Fine Arts Studies .
Roserita R. Boice of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Paralegal Studies with High Honors.
Holly Joy Cloer of Cape May Court House earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Brenda Ann Dolhanczyk of Stone Harbor earned an Associate in Fine Arts Degree in Fine Arts Studies with High Honors.
Emma Elise Guinane of Rio Grande earned an Associate in Science Degree in Biomedical Science with High Honors.
Shannon Hanselman of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Computer Information Systems with High Honors.
Varvara O. Keun of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
Catherine-Brie Knoll of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/English Option with High Honors.
Miranda R. Lorenzo of Eldora earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
Kylie Nicole Mastriana of Rio Grande earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice with High Honors.
Maryanne T. Mathis of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science with High Honors.
Jeffrey Lee Rhile of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Paralegal Studies with High Honors.
Allison M. Wilson of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Lauren Marie Ryan of Cape May Court House earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts with Highest Honors.
Lilia Vicol of Rio Grande earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with Highest Honors.
MacKenzie Christine Adams of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Heather L. Boyd of Cape May Ct Hse earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice with Honors.
Martha G. Crawley of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Coryn M. Dykhouse of Cape May Court House earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with Honors.
Hristina Georgieva of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing with Honors.
Andrew E. Ludman of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Biology with Honors.
Hailey Marie Niederberger of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Biomedical Science with Honors.
Kaily D. Rambo of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with Honors.
Robyn Ann Rhoda of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Psychology with Honors.
Logan C. Runyon of Cape May Ct Hse earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Communication with Honors.
Arianna Hailey Shinn of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Fine Arts Degree in Fine Arts Studies with Honors.
William John Thomas of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with Honors.
Raymond Walter Abbott of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Oluwabunmi O. Ajisola of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Mia Lisa Olivia Capuano of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Psychology Option .
Alyssa M. Carroll of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Samuel G. Conley of Rio Grande earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Paul Giambri of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Margaret A. Hernandez of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Gabriela Hernandez of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Taneisha L. Jones of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Lauren E. Kapp of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Ryan Kersey of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Computer Information Systems .
Cinthia C. Killino of Avalon earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Batanga Dorothy Kiyimba of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Dominic James Krajicek of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Computer Information Systems .
Trina A. Mabry of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Paige Michelle McMonagle of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Brittany Nicole Miller of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Erin R. Newbold of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Psychology Option .
Kenneth Paggao of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
John A. Poindexter of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Jessica K. Poindexter of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Letitia A. Rodriguez of Burleigh earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Mariyalyn M. Rosario of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Christopher J. Russ of Cape May Court House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Olivia Ann Schwartz of Cape May Court House earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Samantha Madison Sigars of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Christopher J. Sweeney of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Macey George Tilsner of Rio Grande earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Cortney Ann Walters of Cape May Ct Hse earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Lydia K. Wensel of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Human Services .
Charles J. Young of Cape May Ct House earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Alisha Marie Akins of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Psychology with High Honors.
Laurie Clark of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Lada A. Doukhnai of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
Kaylyn Joan Dwyer of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
Jamie Frederickson of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/English Option with High Honors.
Jan Zachary S. Gonzales of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with High Honors.
Rebecca Ann Harman of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Addictions Counseling with High Honors.
Beatrice Euince Jenkins of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Preschool-Grade 3 Education Option with High Honors.
Attia Sarwar of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
Salvatore Pasquale Grassi of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Highest Honors.
Shannon Lynn Adams of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science with Honors.
Jenna E. Aponte of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Human Services with Honors.
Emmanuel Arache of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Connor Bond of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Communication with Honors.
Olivia Sarah Clarke of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing with Honors.
April M. Ernst of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Addictions Counseling with Honors.
Jenna R. Kleshick of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Jessica Ashley Klingel of Egg Harbor earned an Associate in Fine Arts Degree in Fine Arts Studies with Honors.
Melanie Ann Le Masters of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Secondary Education Option with Honors.
Louise N. Ramos of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Psychology with Honors.
Emma E. Sarraf of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science with Honors.
Chelsea M. Tuthill of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Fine Arts Degree in Fine Arts Studies with Honors.
Jennifer Weber of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing with Honors.
Virginia E. Williams of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Human Services with Honors.
Shane Joseph Winkler of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts with Honors.
Genesis M. Acapulco of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Ruben Eduardo Aleman-Mendoza of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Larry C. Almonte of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Cesar Arreola Angel of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Anthony Ashley of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Communication .
Ryan Joseph Barr of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Kristine L. Berchtold of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Communication .
Michael Avery Bronsky of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Miriam Burns of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Cassandra R. Cameron of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Jeimmys C. Castro of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Angela M. Constantino of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Nicole D. Criniti of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Office Systems Technology .
Nakisha N. Crippen of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Erika Ashley Dabney of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Connor Jonathan DeLusant of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Devon A. Dunlap of Egg Harbor Twp. earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Trinity G. Fabel of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts .
Kaitlin R. Fath of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Education Option .
Jabre N. Foster of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Iarah M. Garcia of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Psychology .
Da'meen D. Gordy of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Studio Art Option .
Karla Guevara of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Hospitality Management .
Jessica L. Gustafson of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Human Services .
Jessica Maria Hendricks of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Lamonte Andrew Jones of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Tishera D. Jones of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Human Services .
Heather R. Jones of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Amanda G. Landy of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Deja Monet Larrier of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option .
Natiya S. Marshall of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Human Services .
Anakaren Martinez-Ramirez of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/English Option .
Faith H. McGinley of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Carrie H. Mixson of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Psychology .
Brittney Michelle Madeline Pearl of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Phillip M. Perez of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Computer Programming .
Sabrina Ann Perez-James of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Samantha Phommalyla of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Hospitality Management .
Michaela J. Puggi of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Psychology Option .
Samuel Oquendo Rosa of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice .
Perriejan D. Rowe-Martin of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Bryan Steven Sanders of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Business Administration .
Denton H. Scheibal of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .
Jennifer A. Schillace of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Addictions Counseling .
Christopher J. Schneider of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Kristen A. Silipigni of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts .
Emily E. Sirianni of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Secondary Education Option .
Richard J. Smith of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Engineering .
Megan Sooy of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Psychology .
Samantha Blair Straub of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Biology .
Kimberly B. Tweedle of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Human Services .
Kitty Nolan Varallo of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Secondary Education Option .
Yliana Vargas of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing .
Rolanda M. Williams of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Benjamin Michael Worth of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science .
Harry D. Tennant of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Culinary Arts .
Jacob James Oechsle of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Culinary Arts .
Nicole Ho of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Culinary Arts .