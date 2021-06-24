Atlantic Cape Celebrates The Class of 2021

Connor Bond of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Communication with Honors.

Olivia Sarah Clarke of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing with Honors.

April M. Ernst of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Science Degree in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Addictions Counseling with Honors.

Jenna R. Kleshick of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.

Jessica Ashley Klingel of Egg Harbor earned an Associate in Fine Arts Degree in Fine Arts Studies with Honors.

Melanie Ann Le Masters of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts/Secondary Education Option with Honors.

Louise N. Ramos of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Arts Degree in Psychology with Honors.

Emma E. Sarraf of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Science Degree in Health Science with Honors.

Chelsea M. Tuthill of Mays Landing earned an Associate in Fine Arts Degree in Fine Arts Studies with Honors.

Jennifer Weber of Egg Harbor City earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing with Honors.