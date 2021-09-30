Atlantic Cape Art Gallery reopens with 'Back to Nature' exhibit

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College’s Art Gallery is going Back to Nature for its first exhibit and reception since March 2020.
The Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, officially opens Oct. 1 and will run through Nov. 24.
“We’re glad to be back exhibiting artworks from our community, and supporting everyone again,” said Katherine Aikens, art gallery coordinator.
The gallery closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not had an exhibit since.
An opening reception for Back to Nature will be held 5-7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery, is located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike.
According to Aikens, the idea for the theme of this exhibit was developed based on the annual Plein Air show that usually occurs in the fall in coordination with the Atlantic County Parks. That show did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even though our original collaborations could not happen this year, we still wanted to incorporate the theme,” Aikens explained.
Artists from throughout the region, including Atlantic Cape faculty and staff, were invited to submit nature-related works for the exhibit. Future exhibits this year will feature works from faculty and students.
The Back to Nature Exhibit can be viewed at the Art Gallery 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The gallery is closed on Sunday.
The Art Gallery regularly hosts exhibits of a wide variety of works including drawings, paintings, printmaking, computer arts, ceramics, sculpture, photography, mixed media, 2-D design and crafts.
Aiken said the gallery is a valuable resource for the students, faculty and the community academically and for personal enjoyment. All classes are invited to schedule a visit.
For more information on the Back to Nature Exhibit and general information on the Art Gallery, visit atlantic.edu/artgallery or contact Aikens at kaikens@atlantic.edu.