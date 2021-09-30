Atlantic Cape Art Gallery reopens with 'Back to Nature' exhibit

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College’s Art Gallery is going Back to Nature for its first exhibit and reception since March 2020.

The Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, officially opens Oct. 1 and will run through Nov. 24.

“We’re glad to be back exhibiting artworks from our community, and supporting everyone again,” said Katherine Aikens, art gallery coordinator.

The gallery closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not had an exhibit since.

An opening reception for Back to Nature will be held 5-7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery, is located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike.

According to Aikens, the idea for the theme of this exhibit was developed based on the annual Plein Air show that usually occurs in the fall in coordination with the Atlantic County Parks. That show did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even though our original collaborations could not happen this year, we still wanted to incorporate the theme,” Aikens explained.