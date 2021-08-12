Assemblymen distribute "Blessing Bags’ to Atlantic County residents

Following a successful drive last month, Assembly Democrats John Armato and Vincent Mazzeo collected “Blessing Bag” donations to provide 150 bags of helpful supplies to local residents in need. The bags were distributed during the Community Feeding Tour II event at the Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless in Atlantic City.

Throughout the month of July, the office of Legislative District 2 accepted donations of items such as toiletries, feminine hygiene products, first aid supplies and sunscreen. The assemblymen partnered with Murphy’s Chicken N Potatoes to distribute the items to residents in need as part of this year’s Community Feeding Tour.

“Today’s distribution event was made possible by the charitable donations of Atlantic County residents who came together to help struggling families in our community during this difficult time,” said Assemblyman Armato (D-Atlantic). “Our community members in need can focus on supporting themselves and their families without having to worry about affording these essential items this month. I want to thank all those who donated as well as Murphy’s Chicken N Potatoes for helping us distribute these blessing bags.”