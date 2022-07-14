Annual Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer and Heart Fund’s Bag Ladies Luncheon, July 20

The Bag Ladies Luncheon is one of RNS’ biggest fundraisers. Our 2022 luncheon will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 20 at Greate Bay Country Club. The silent auction on new and gently used handbags and other items, such as gift baskets and gifts cards from area businesses will be followed by lunch at 12:30 p.m. This year’s raffles include: A bracelet donated by Robert’s jewelers, EZ Memories Beach Portrait, a liquor basket and a wine and goodie basket.