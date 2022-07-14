Annual Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer and Heart Fund’s Bag Ladies Luncheon, July 20

SOMERS POINT — The 18th Annual Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer and Heart Fund’s Bag Ladies Luncheon is back. The organization is celebrating 60 years of giving back to the South Jersey community.
The Bag Ladies Luncheon is one of RNS’ biggest fundraisers. Our 2022 luncheon will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 20 at Greate Bay Country Club. The silent auction on new and gently used handbags and other items, such as gift baskets and gifts cards from area businesses will be followed by lunch at 12:30 p.m. This year’s raffles include: A bracelet donated by Robert’s jewelers, EZ Memories Beach Portrait, a liquor basket and a wine and goodie basket.
All proceeds help support our pledges to AtlantiCare, Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, Cape Medical Center, Noogieland at Gilda’s Club and Shore Medical Center which have benefited the people of South Jersey these past 60 years.
Tickets are $65 and include the auction, lunch and door prizes.
For reservations contact Renee Wolf 609-823-6371 or Joanne Kenny at 609-214-7541 for information and donations.