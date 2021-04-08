Anna Leeper is Cape May MAC Volunteer of the Month for April

CAPE MAY — Anna Leeper, of Wildwood, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for April.

She was nominated for the honor by Outreach Manager: Volunteer & Membership Engagement Ayeshah Dickerson.

“Anna came up with the idea to organize a food drive to benefit the Cape May Community Food Closet during the winter when so many in the community are in need from the pandemic. We held a Presidents Day Cape May MAC food drive at the Physick Estate and collected close to $800 in food and other necessary household items along with additional monetary donations of $426. We really appreciate Anna for this and for all the work she does for the organization and the community.”

The food drive was held at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. Cape May MAC has public tours and events open to the public now. For information on the variety of Cape May MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Eliza Lotozo, Chief Outreach Officer, at elotozo@@capemaymac.org.

