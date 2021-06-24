 Skip to main content
Ann Thoresen Appointed to Chief Operating Officer and Richard Gitlen Named Senior Director of Administration at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties
Ann Thoresen Appointed to Chief Operating Officer and Richard Gitlen Named Senior Director of Administration at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties

After five years as chief operating officer, Richard Gitlen is reducing his work to part-time and will remain with Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) as the senior director of administration. In this role, Rich continues to oversee compliance, information technology, fleet operations, quality assurance, training and risk management.

Ann Thoresen will assume the position of chief operating officer, effective July 1. A JFS staff member for nearly 20 years, Ann most recently served as the senior director of community support services & safety.

“JFS is fortunate to have Ann and Rich as part of the agency’s leadership team. Their commitment to serving our staff, clients and community is evident by their hard work performed throughout their stellar careers,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer. “As COO, Ann will continue to build on Rich’s agency foundation, while he assumes the agency’s part-time Administration role as he moves closer to enjoying retirement with his family and friends.”

In her new position, Ann will be responsible for building on the agency’s vision and strategic direction as well as overseeing program operations, policies and procedures. In addition, she will continue to ensure the agency maintains its status as a premier provider of mental health services in the region through best practice initiatives, innovative approaches to service delivery and program growth.

A graduate of Rutgers University, Ann holds a master of social work degree. In addition, she earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice/safety studies from Stockton University.

A community advocate, Ann volunteers for the Mays Landing Clean Communities Road Adoption Environment and the Brigantine Marine Mammal Stranding Center. In addition, she serves as a trainer for the Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI), participates in the Atlantic County Justice Advisory Board and is a Disaster Response Counselor and SSI/SSDI Outreach and Recovery (SOAR) trainer.

Thoresen Ann Thoresen, chief Operating Officer, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.

 Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, Provided
Gitlen Richard Gitlen, Senior Director of Administration, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.

 Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, Provided
