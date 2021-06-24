Ann Thoresen Appointed to Chief Operating Officer and Richard Gitlen Named Senior Director of Administration at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties

After five years as chief operating officer, Richard Gitlen is reducing his work to part-time and will remain with Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) as the senior director of administration. In this role, Rich continues to oversee compliance, information technology, fleet operations, quality assurance, training and risk management.

Ann Thoresen will assume the position of chief operating officer, effective July 1. A JFS staff member for nearly 20 years, Ann most recently served as the senior director of community support services & safety.

“JFS is fortunate to have Ann and Rich as part of the agency’s leadership team. Their commitment to serving our staff, clients and community is evident by their hard work performed throughout their stellar careers,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer. “As COO, Ann will continue to build on Rich’s agency foundation, while he assumes the agency’s part-time Administration role as he moves closer to enjoying retirement with his family and friends.”