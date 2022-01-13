 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angelic Health Annual free conference for healthcare professionals changed to April 7th.
Angelic Health will hold its fourth annual Leading Healthcare Innovation conference, offering continuing education units for healthcare professionals, Thursday, April 7 at The Grove at Centerton in Pittsgrove.

The focus will be recent and trending developments affecting the future of healthcare. The conference is free to healthcare professionals and offers a total of 4 CEUs for social workers, case managers, license nursing home administrators and certified assisted living administrators. Registration and continental breakfast begins 8:30 a.m., and the conference runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lunch is included.

The topics include Estate Planning Must Have Documents, Medicaid Case Studies, Transitions to Hospice Care: Meaningful Conversations About Dying, which is sponsored by United Methodists Communities of Pitman, and The Different Faces of Grief, sponsored by Lincoln Medical. Topics are presented by Bratton Estate and Elder Care Attorneys. Lunch is sponsored by Touching Hearts at Home. 

To register, visit website angelic.health/education/educational-academy.html, or email AngelicAcademy@Angelic.health. To become a sponsor or a vendor, contact Heather Hernon at 609-515-4182 or email HHernon@Angelichospice.net.

Angelic Health provides hospice and palliative care services, memory care services, transitional care, telehealth and house call primary care medicine throughout southern and central New Jersey. Offices are also located in the Philadelphia area and in the greater Myrtle Beach area in South Carolina.

