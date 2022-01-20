And Forward We Go, Green Galloway!

Community Outreach: Another 52 weekly columns were presented by various authors under the Go Green Galloway banner in The Current, The Gazette and Shore News Today publications of The Press of Atlantic City. The Go Green Galloway website, Facebook page, brochures, tabling efforts and sponsored events continue to deliver information to the area.

2022 will be a busy year, there is so much to be done. Go Green Galloway will be nearing completion of the grant phase of “Reduce, Reuse, INSPIRE!” with a Business Outreach Program being prepared for January or February. Efforts will be ongoing to assist the community in preparing for a reduced single-use plastics future. We can always use help on any of our committees or something that you may be particularly interested in accomplishing. Please contact us through the information below if you would like to get more information and to find a great way to help out in Galloway Township!