And Forward We Go, Green Galloway!

We enter into 2022 much the same as we did 2021 — with many obstacles, dreams and rivers to cross. High on the list, we need to stay vigilant to get COVID-19 and the variants under control as a community.
Go Green Galloway was determined to do their level best to keep up with obligations and to stay focused and engaged throughout 2021. Darned if they didn’t do that, and more!
Under the capable leadership of co-chairwomen Mary Crawford and Barbara Fiedler, the hardworking volunteers had a very productive year. Some of their actions and ongoing activities include:
Throughout the year, work continued on the Sustainable Jersey $20,000 grant project “Reduce, Reuse, INSPIRE!”, about the reduction of single use plastics. To date, a reusable water bottle refilling station has been installed and dedicated at Patriot Lake, one is to be installed at the soccer area at Gabriel Field, with more being planned.
A public showing and discussion of the very important movie “A Plastic Ocean” was held. This movie graphically documents the unsustainable infiltration of plastic particles and chemicals through the environment.
A reusable shopping bag logo contest was launched in the Galloway Township elementary schools and over 400 submissions were received for judging. The winner, 11 year-old Jeseny Bhafwandeen of the Smithville Elementary School, did a great job. Her artwork was imprinted on over 600 reusable shopping bags and they were given out to the community at the Galloway Green Market and other community events.
A video contest was held for area high schools on the topic of the May 2022 implementation of the New Jersey Plastic Pollution Reduction Act. Two Cedar Creek High School students, Payge Neals and Mahek Patel, teamed up for the winning entry. Their winning short video can be viewed on gogreengalloway.org.
Another long-running Sustainable Jersey grant project, “Friends Along The Mullica,” featured a film release in September. This documentary tells stories of history, geography and environmental concerns along the Mullica River. This grant challenged Go Green Galloway to combine three or more towns to do a project of common interest. The end result was all eight contiguous towns along the Mullica River system in Atlantic County being involved: Hammonton, Mullica Township, Egg Harbor City, Port Republic, Galloway Township, Absecon, Brigantine and Atlantic City. The film has received the Sustainable Jersey 2021 Collaboration Award during the New Jersey League of Municipalities convention in Atlantic City. You may also find this film on gogreengalloway.org. Educational sessions will take place over the winter, actionable events will start in spring and expanding dialogues with other communities within and outside of these initial eight towns are ongoing.
The Galloway Green Market was presented for another successful season at the Village Greene of Smithville with the help of owners Ed and Wendie Fitzgerald and the Galloway Township Departments of Public Works and Office of Sustainability. It took place on Thursday afternoons, from 4 to 7 p.m., June 24 to Sep. 2. Most every week had a theme, music and giveaway items such as reusable shopping bags, refillable stainless steel water bottles, LED light bulbs and more.
The “Peaceful Pickers,” Go Green Galloway’s litter cleanup committee, provided their services to the Township whenever possible.
Maintenance work was provided on the Go Green Galloway-provided demonstration Municipal Rain Garden, as well as the township’s Community Garden complex.
Go Green Galloway sponsored “An Evening With Doug Tallamy” via Zoom. Dr. Tallamy’s Homegrown National Park initiative encourages property owners to plant native species plants in order to attract the native companion birds, butterflies, moths, insects and animals that make up a healthy web of biodiversity. By everyone participating, we can indeed create our own “homegrown national parks,” connecting with other set aside lands throughout the country. His inspiring talk and photographic presentation from that night can also be found on gogreengalloway.org. Yes, even outdoor patio or deck pots of native plants can make a big difference in apartment and condo areas.
Work has begun by Go Green Galloway, along with the Galloway Township Environmental Commission, the Office of Sustainability, and others, on the update to the Galloway Township Environmental Resource Inventory; the last version having been done in 2012. This is a digital planning and reference manual of the physical and cultural aspects that make up the “nuts and bolts” of the municipality. Stockton University “Urban Planning” students have been participating as interns in data gathering for this rather large undertaking. When completed, the Galloway Township Environmental Resource Inventory will be presented to the Planning Board and Council, for inclusion in the Master Plan, Township website and elsewhere.
Community Outreach: Another 52 weekly columns were presented by various authors under the Go Green Galloway banner in The Current, The Gazette and Shore News Today publications of The Press of Atlantic City. The Go Green Galloway website, Facebook page, brochures, tabling efforts and sponsored events continue to deliver information to the area.
2022 will be a busy year, there is so much to be done. Go Green Galloway will be nearing completion of the grant phase of “Reduce, Reuse, INSPIRE!” with a Business Outreach Program being prepared for January or February. Efforts will be ongoing to assist the community in preparing for a reduced single-use plastics future. We can always use help on any of our committees or something that you may be particularly interested in accomplishing. Please contact us through the information below if you would like to get more information and to find a great way to help out in Galloway Township!
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, entvironmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.