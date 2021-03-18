Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Marmora named leader in customer loyalty and satisfaction

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Nick and Denise Wieand, owners of Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Marmora, and their team were recently recognized with the Loyalty Leadership award presented by LoyaltyLoop, a leading online review management platform.

Results are based on responses from customers who recently completed a purchase and were asked how likely they would be to recommend the business to others. Performers in the top quartile achieved a score greater than 95. Allegra earned a top score of 100, the highest overall customer loyalty and satisfaction rating within their industry segment for the quarter.

“Now more than ever, our focus is how we can support fellow local businesses so that they can thrive,” said Nick Wieand. “Marketing strategies, direct mail services, email campaigns, promotional materials and signage are imperative for businesses and organizations as they recover from the challenges of the pandemic. We are committed to helping our customers get back up and running as efficiently as possible and this recognition is truly a testament of our exceptional team here at Allegra Marmora. We understand; we’re a small business, too.”

Allegra is at 533 South Shore Road, Suite 1. It is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, linking nearly 600 locations in North America.