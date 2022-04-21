 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All East Baton Twirling Championship at the Wildwoods Convention Center April 23 and 24

WILDWOOD — Get ready for a championship-filled weekend of twirling at the Wildwoods Convention Center during the All East Championship of Twirling Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the state individual division competitions and pageant will be held along with the state duet and trio teams; completing the day with an All East twirl-off. On Sunday, the competition will feature the NJ Miss Majorette Pageant, All East teams, state teams, All East rhythmic division and state rhythmic division.

All East Championship began with traditional competitions in high school gymnasiums. As the program grew, so did the need for a larger venue. Times for the competitions are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 

For more information, call 732-962-5112 or visit njtwirling.com.

