AirFest at Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The 26th Anniversary AirFest will be held 10 am. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 2 to 5 at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum.

This year’s event will feature aircraft from the Military Aviation Museum & Fighter Factory in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Military Aviation Museum is home to one of the largest private collections of World War I and World War II era military aircraft in the world.

Two new aircraft will be part of this year’s event, the Corsair and B-25 Mitchell. Designed by Vought Aircraft Company, the “gull-wing” Corsair was one of the most powerful, unique and recognizable fighter aircraft of the war. The B-25 Mitchell medium bomber launched into history in the opening months of World War II, and is the only U.S. aircraft to be named after a person.

The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum includes a collection of more than 27 planes and helicopters, presentations by Tuskegee Airman Dr. Eugene Richardson Jr. and the F-14 Tomcat Radio Show/Podcast. The United States Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police, and AtlantiCare will also be supporting AirFest with helicopters. Additional highlights include a fly in by the Aeroclub of Pennsylvania, classic cars, a visit by the 501st Legion Northeast Remnant (Star Wars), vendors, exhibitors, live music, food trucks, beer garden and free face painting and caricatures.

Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945.

Current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information about AirFest or NASW, or for the event’s agenda, visit usnasw.org or call 609-886-8787.