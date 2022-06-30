African American quilt exhibit at Ocean City Arts Center Gallery

OCEAN CITY — The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “Stitched Stories: An Exhibition of African American Quilters & Fiber Artists from New Jersey.” The show opens Friday and runs through July 29. A Meet the Artists reception will be held July 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The gallery is located in the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd floor, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Two guilds are represented: The Nubian Heritage Quilters Guild from North Jersey and Princeton Sankofa Stitchers Modern Quilters Guild from Central Jersey. Rounding out the exhibit are The Imes’ Sisters, Barbara Imes Jorden and Jacqueline Imes Jenkins, from South Jersey and one Philadelphia fiber artist, Christina Johnson.

The Imes Sisters, of Franklinville, are in their 80s and learned to sew while in grammar school from their mother, a professional seamstress. Not only have they been quilting for more than 40 years, they were co-founders of a now defunct African American quilting guild in Gloucester County and have exhibited their works throughout the region. Barbara has had works in exhibits throughout the country. The sisters have been recognized for their quilts with many awards and have been featured in books, on television and in national publications.

“We are role models proudly living life through experienced ideals set forth by the ancestors,” Jacqueline said.

The Nubian Heritage Quilters Guild, based in Essex County, was established to promote, preserve and document the importance of African American quilting. Fiber artist Glendora Simonson and quilt enthusiast Carolyn Davis’ desire to provide a forum for the exchange of information and ideas along with a genuine appreciation of African American quilting gave forth an opportunity with others to come together to promote friendship, fellowship and share a common interest as the St. James Quilters (now known as the Nubian Heritage Quilters Guild). They met for the first time in 1995 through the generosity of the St. James AME Church in Newark. The group currently meets at the Glenfield Park House in Montclair.

Nubian Heritage adopted the African Adinka symbol Sankofa and took its meaning, “Learning from the past, in building for the future” as its mission statement. They celebrate the legacy of African American quilting through their mutual quilting experiences. They transform and expand traditional quilting ideas by incorporating ethnic patterns and fabric. They do this in preservation of their heritage and to envision their creative future.

As part of giving back to the community, Nubian Heritage members donate their time, talent and crafts to creating baby quilts for boarder babies at local hospitals and donating lap quilts to the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital. They conduct seminars geared toward teaching young people the basics of quilting, as well as give them an appreciation and understanding of the heritage of quilt making, thereby keeping this art alive.

The Princeton Sankofa Stitchers Modern Quilt Guild was formed in late 2015 by a group of African American women who began getting together casually to quilt and to share information about the craft. As the group grew, they decided to formalize and become an official guild. Members of the group decided to call the guild Sankofa Stitchers to reflect its identity as a group that worked with African and African American fabrics, designs and cultural experiences. The group also added “Princeton” to its name to honor their start in Princeton, to recognize resident members and to make it easier to find the group on social media. In 2019, the group joined the Modern Quilt Guild, a national organization of quilters.

The name of the guild is derived from “Sankofa [SAN (return), KO (go), FA (look, seek and take)],” a symbol used by the Akan people of Ghana to represent the idea of reaching back to the past to acquire knowledge that has been lost to make progress in the present. PSSMQG believes strongly in the idea that learning from the past serves as a guide in planning and securing a strong future. The group’s motto is “Each one, teach one.”

Since its inception, PSSMQG has been involved in numerous community activities. In 2018, the group helped start a Girl Scout troop for young ladies living in the Trenton area near Shiloh Baptist Church. Among other things, members taught the girls how to sew, cook and make small, quilted objects to donate to community organizations. In 2018 and 2019, PSSMQG members sewed flannel baby blankets and baby quilts for local organizations that deal with infant mortality issues. The group also sewed washcloth-based personal hygiene kits that were donated to Womanspace, a domestic violence service in Mercer County. In 2020, PSSMQG made baby quilts to donate to Makerspace in Trenton, and members made hundreds of COVID-19 masks for local organizations. Women veterans at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home were the recipients of wheelchair lap quilts as PSSMQG’s 2021 philanthropic activity. The group’s 2022 philanthropic activity will support the Princeton Nursery.

Christina Johnson is a West Philadelphia fiber artist focused on relaying traditional African American quilting techniques and cultural values. Johnson is the founder of Heartstrings Quilting Guild in Philadelphia.

She says, “My art challenges traditional and stereotypical edicts, encouraging individual empowerment with the hope of assisting women to use their voices and art for continued social change.”

For more information, call 609-399-7628. Check out the Arts Center at oceancityartscenter.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.

This program is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.