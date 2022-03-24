AFP New Jersey, Southern Chapter Elects Julie Fink of Ventnor President of the Board

VENTNOR – Julie Fink, of Ventnor was elected for a two-year term to serve as board president of the local Southern New Jersey Chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals.

The Southern Chapter was chartered in 2008 and serves Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. The chapter’s membership includes fundraising professionals in healthcare, hospice care, social services, education, non-profit arts and culture and professional consultants and connects them to innovative education programs, networking and volunteer opportunities, special events, and programs for advanced executives, mid-level professionals, as well as those new to the field.

The AFP New Jersey Southern Chapter is acknowledged as a valuable, collaborative and representative resource by South Jersey’s nonprofit community, and serves as a model for thought leadership around philanthropy in a diverse and welcoming environment.

“I am grateful for this opportunity. As president, I will work alongside the dedicated and talented board members to elevate the chapter’s monthly education sessions, including partnering with the Philadelphia chapter as a co-host for the Leading Philanthropy Regional Conference in September, work to remove the barriers to membership for small to mid-size nonprofits, and commit to short-term and long-term action oriented inclusion, diversity, equity and access goals,” Fink said in a news release. “I am excited to take on this leadership role for AFP which strives to stimulate a world of generosity and positive social good through fundraising best practices.”

Fink is a 17-year veteran in the nonprofit sector with 10 years professional experience in healthcare and social services and seven years as the founder and president of a community nonprofit based in Hammonton. Her current role is the director of development for the Office of Institutional Advancement for the Jefferson Health Foundation, New Jersey.

She has served on the board of AFP New Jersey, Southern Chapter for seven years. She holds her bachelors in communications from Rider University, her masters in nonprofit management and philanthropy from Bay Path University and is a certified fundraising executive.

The full AFP New Jersey, Southern Chapter board includes Lavinia Awosanya, chief development officer, Food Bank of South Jersey, Pennsauken; Ellen Krivchenia, director, Legacy and Planned Giving, Deborah Heart and Lunch Center, Browns Mills; Amie Marshall, senior manager, Annual Giving, National 4-H Council, Greater Philadelphia; Anthony Monaco, development manager, RWJ University Hospital Foundation, New Brunswick; Mary Ruley Moyer, director of development and community outreach, The Arc of Atlantic County, Northfield; Chris Polito, senior vice president, CCS Fundraising, Philadelphia; Michael Wakatama, regional director, Business Development and Partnerships, Every Kid Sports, Greater Philadelphia; Fran Wise, director of development, Avanzar, Pleasantville.