Advice for Recent Graduates

Tis the season for graduation. It’s amazing to see all of my friend’s kids growing up (and yet amazingly I’m not getting any older). Even for me it’s hard to believe my oldest is heading off to high school. Soon it will be the first day of school and teachers will be talking about starting off the new year on the right foot. Well now is the perfect time for those grads, be it eighth grade, high school or college to start off the year right by getting into the habit of investing. All of my kids have investment accounts and are required to save 30% of everything they make. While this might be hard to maintain once they get out into the “real world”, they will have at the very least developed the habit of investing a percentage of their income for the future. It’s important that your kids or grandkids realize the power of compound interest and what investments can do for them in the future. I try to explain to my kids that the goal should be to save enough money that you could stop working and still make just as much income from your investments (or more) than you did while you were still working. That is the definition of financial freedom.

Let’s look at a few of the options available to young people today to start to save for the future.

1. Roth and Traditional IRAs. Kids with earned income can contribute up to 100% of that income up to a limit of $6,000 per year to either a traditional or a Roth IRA, or a combination of both, but the total can’t exceed $6,000. My kids all use Roth IRAs. The difference is that a Traditional IRA gives you a tax deduction in the year of contribution, but you pay taxes on it when you take it out (and a 10% penalty if you take it out before age 59 ½). A Roth contribution does not give you a tax deduction, but when you take the money out in retirement (after age 59½ and 5 years of total ownership) all of the withdrawals are tax free. I love Roth IRAs for young people for this reason. For my daughter who is 10, a $6,000 per year Roth IRA contribution assuming an age 65 retirement and an 8% return would be worth over $5.5 million dollars. Granted, it won’t be worth as much in future dollars due to inflation, but it’s still a really big number and she only ever put away $6,000 per year. Imagine when she invests even more in the future. Once you turn 50 you can add another $1,000 per year too.

2. 401k/Roth 401k. Allowable contributions to a 401k are much larger than an IRA or Roth IRA. In a 401k, you can contribute up to $20,500 (if your plan allows a contribution percentage high enough) or $27,000 over age 50. I recommend new college grads start out at 10% and increase that amount by 1% each year until they get to 20%. Add in a possible company match and your money can add up really quickly. Again, for younger ages or those in a lower tax bracket, a Roth 401k is likely the way to go. Yes, you are giving up a current tax deduction, but chances are it doesn’t amount to much anyway. Certainly not compared to a potential large future balance. If you come out of college making $50,000 and are single and take a standard deduction, your federal income tax liability would be roughly 8.5%. Your marginal rate would be 12% this year but due to the progressive nature of our tax code, your overall tax (known as your effective rate) compared to your income would be less. What’s more important-an 8.5% deduction on a $6,000 contribution which may be worth $510 or an additional $210,000 at retirement even assuming you invest all of the tax savings (which nobody ever does)? If your company matches your 401k, that match amount will always be to the traditional account and not the Roth even if all of your contributions go into the Roth.

3. Brokerage Account. Lastly, any excess funds that they might need to access prior to age 59½ can simply be invested into a regular brokerage account that they can access any time they need. My kids use these too and even small deposits from birthdays, etc. can add up really quickly.

The important thing is to start right now. Do not wait to get into the investing habit or you will likely never do it and even if you do you won’t be able to accumulate nearly as much by starting earlier. It’s never too early to learn something and the habit of investing is probably one of the best things you’ll ever learn in your life.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation. To view form CRS visit https://bit.ly/KF-Disclosures.