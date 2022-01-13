 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Acenda Integrated Health Donates $10,000 to Cape Regional Recovery Center in Rio Grande, NJ
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Greg Speed, Chief Integration Officer, Acenda Integrated Health, presented a $10,000 donation to Jessica Schultz, Certified Recovery Specialist, and Patrick Miller, administrative assistant of Cape Regional Recovery Center in Rio Grande. The donation was made in support of the community recovery outreach services provided by Cape Regional Recovery Center.

“As a partner in substance use recovery, we are proud to support the services of Cape Regional Recovery Center. The Center has been a steady resource for the Cape May County community during the pandemic providing online and in-person meetings and support for those in every phase of their recovery journey,” stated Speed.

“We are grateful to Acenda for their generosity and support of the Cape Regional Recovery Center,” stated Thomas J. Piratzky, Executive Director, Cape Regional Foundation. “Their commitment to providing compassionate mental health and substance use recovery resources is invaluable to the mission of Cape Regional Recovery Center.”

Acenda Integrated Health seeks to empower individuals of all ages to thrive and explore their potential. At the core of Acenda is its mission-driven, compassionate and devoted team focused on purposeful progress to better individuals, families and communities, according to the group's news release

Cape Regional Recovery Center is a community center for individuals seeking a supportive recovery environment, accepting of all pathways of recovery. The Recovery Center is a safe space for peers to share their experiences and find support without fear of judgment. You can find comfort in community and offer support to those who need it.

