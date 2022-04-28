Absecon Veterinary Hospital Hosts Annual ‘Bark in the Park’ Fundraising

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Absecon Veterinary Hospital's second annual Bark in the Park dog-friendly fundraising event will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the 4-H Fairgrounds on Route 50.

The event will benefit the hospital’s non-profit charity, Laddie’s Legacy, which commemorates the life of Laddie, a very large and beautiful Maine Coon kitty that was surrendered to the hospital because his owner could not pay for increasing medical fees.

Organizers say the event will feature contests, food options, activities and games. A beer garden and food truck will be there. Dog training demonstrations and other activities also will take place.

Vendors/food trucks wishing to participate will be asked to pay a $50 fee, 100% of which benefits Laddie’s Legacy. The rain date for the event is Sept. 18.

For more information visit abseconvet.com or call 609-646-7013.