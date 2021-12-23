Absecon Lighthouse names Daniel Heneghan Volunteer of the Year for 2021

The Absecon Lighthouse held its annual volunteers appreciation luncheon Dec. 14 and announced that Daniel Heneghan, of Ventnor, was chosen as its Volunteer of the Year for 2021.

“Dan is a great asset for the Absecon Lighthouse,” said Jean Muchanic, executive director of the lighthouse. “He spends several hundred hours here a year telling visitors all about the lighthouse, the city and about lighthouses generally.”

The Absecon Lighthouse is New Jersey’s tallest and it the third tallest masonry lighthouse in the United States. It was first lit on Jan. 15, 1857, and is the oldest structure in Atlantic City.

“An organization like ours relies heavily on the work of volunteers. Dan is one of a group of dedicated people who donate their time and their talents to help maintain and preserve this historical treasure so it can be enjoyed today and for generations to come. We couldn’t do it without them,” Muchanic said

Heneghan’s job as a volunteer at the lighthouse is to greet climbers when they reach the top, tell them about the light and answer any questions. He brings along a book of photos he has taken of lighthouses he and his wife Cathy have visited.