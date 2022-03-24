A bee friendly world- we can all help

Looking out the window today, I see the remnants of the recent snow storm we all dealt with and a sea of white on the ground. It is 20 degrees. As I close my eyes a vision of warm weather, gardens, flowers and yes, even bees, flying about emerges. It’s never too early to start thinking about the spring season. Bees play a vital role in the health of ecosystems for humans and animals. Bee populations are declining at unprecedented rates. The U.S. honeybee population has declined approximately 60% compared to levels in 1947. Science is showing the decline comes from multiple areas including pesticides, drought, habitat destruction, nutrition deficit, air pollution, global warming among others.

From apples to buckwheat and even coffee, bees are responsible for pollinating most of the fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts essential to our diets. They have a huge role in agriculture, contributing over $15 billion to the value of U.S. crops. Without bees we could lose 100% of almonds and 90% of apples/onions/blueberries/cucumbers/carrots, among other flowers and vegetables.

So this may seem like a rather sobering article, but a way to solve a problem is to define what the problem really is. World wide, people are finding ways to help bees and the planet. In the United Kingdom organizations like Bugs Life are banding together with local people for some unique solutions. One is the creation of “B-Lines” around the United Kingdom. These are insect pathways restoring wildflower habitat in towns and countryside. As the habitat is restored it gives a pollination network of pathways for bees and other insects. The pathways have the added benefit of beautifying areas, making them enjoyable to see. They actually have maps that show the pathways created.

All projects large and small work in finding solutions and helping the environment. Here are some ideas to consider locally this spring in your yard and community:

Plant a bee garden — gardens, window boxes and containers all work great. Native plant varieties are best

Go chemical free in your yard — avoid treating your garden with synthetic systems, use organics as much as possible

Provide or keep trees in your yard — they provide blossoms for bees to feed on

Create a bee bath — shallow bird baths provide water to thirsty bees

Build homes for bees — “bee condos” with tubes can be bought or made easily

Teach and inspire the next generation on being bee stewards — children will inherit the planet and fostering a love of the environment

Support local beekeepers — buy local honey and beeswax products

Host a fundraiser — find a bee friendly organization and provide support

Groups including the following have excellent information:

BusyBeesNJ.com, for quality local bee products

njbeekeepers.org, for detailed information and contacts on bees in New Jersey

Check out such websites as BusyBeesNJ.com and njbeekeepers.org for more information. Working together, both nationally and locally, can create real results. It can be fun, rewarding and can help to ensure the next generation has a livable planet to be part of.