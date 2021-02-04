7th annual PRIDE conference addresses supporting youth during the pandemic

“Each district works one-on-one with a Department of Health liaison,” said Thomas. “We are guided by CDC, and as we all know things can change quickly, but we have been able to address any needs on a case-by-case basis.”

“Communication has been key,” Kummings said. “Each district has a unique situation, and in our open dialogue with the Health Department, we’ve been able to address our concerns in ways that best fit the needs of our school community. We initially hoped to come back for a couple of weeks so we could establish a connection with our students, especially those who were disengaged. Luckily, we’ve remained open though, still operating in the hybrid model, however it’s been made clear to us that brick-and-mortar schools are needed.”

Joseph Castellucci, superintendent of Lower Cape May Regional School District, covered another hot topic: how to keep students engaged and motivated.

“Maintaining extracurricular activities has been one tactic,” said Castellucci. “We just wrapped up our fall season and are starting our winter sports. We are also working with the theater group to get the plays running, and our mock trial teams are participating in virtual meets. Activities correlate with engagement, and it’s amazing to see what can happen in the classroom when students have these activities to look forward to.”