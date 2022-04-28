4-H, Tractor Supply kick off Paper Clover Campaign in Cape May County

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Visit the Tractor Supply at 3810 Route 9 South in Rio Grande from April 27 to May 8 and purchase a paper clover to help Cape May County 4-H members participate in leadership and camp programs.

Every year, 4-H youth in Cape May County participate in educational programs to help position them with the skills they need to succeed in their lives and careers. Tractor Supply stores in Cape May County and throughout New Jersey are continuing their long-standing partnership with 4-H this spring with the Paper Clover Campaign, making it possible for more youth in the community to experience 4-H.

From April 27 to May 8, Tractor Supply customers can participate in the Paper Clover Campaign by purchasing paper clovers for $1 or more at checkout while in a store or online at tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/4h.

“The funds raised from the Tractor Supply 4-H Paper Clover Campaign provide scholarships for Cape May County 4-H members to participate in valuable national 4-H leadership experiences and state camping programs,” says Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator. The number of scholarships available following the spring 2022 event will be determined based on the total amount raised. “The fall campaign was the most successful to date in Cape May County, and we hope the spring campaign will do even better.”

Since it began in 2010, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $14 million in support across the nation. The fundraising effort provides support for youth to participate in 4-H opportunities and experiences at the county, state and national levels.

For more information about the Cape May County 4-H program, email linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3606, or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.

The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers’ New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station-Cooperative Extension. The 4-H offers educational programs to all youth, grades K-13 (one year out of high school), on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.